These 10 Films Received The Longest Standing Ovations At Cannes

The Cannes Fim Festival is one of the most prestigious international film festivals held annually to celebrate the art of filmmaking. Founded in 1946, the iconic festival has a reputation for its sheer grandiosity and discerning audience. The latter feature of which is to thank for the festival’s distinctive phenomenon — lengthy standing ovations.
While the festival’s prestigious Palme d’Or may elude all but one filmmaker, each film showcased at Cannes receives its own special moment of recognition. This comes in the form of the customary standing ovations (or, in rare cases, loud boos). Over time, this unique tradition has evolved into an unfiltered outpouring of raw adoration. It goes a long way to highlight the varying degrees of reception among films. The 76th Cannes Festival saw Martin Scorsese’s swan song, Killers of the Flower Moon receive a 9-minute standing ovation. But how does that compare with other films that have earned the highest admiration at Cannes? Here is a look at the films that have received the longest standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival.
1. The Artist (2011) – 12 minutes
Set against the backdrop of Hollywood’s transition to talkies, The Artist follows the struggles of silent film star George Valentin as he navigates the changing landscape. Presented in classic black and white, The Artist maintained a captivating allure. This saw it receive unanimous critical acclaim beginning with a 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes. Additionally, director Michel Hazanavicius won an Oscar for Best Picture for his masterful homage to a bygone era.
2. Elvis (2022) – 12 minutes
Elvis made its world premiere at the 75th Cannes Festival. Even more, it received the year’s longest standing ovation. Austin Butler delivered a standout performance as the legendary rocker Elvis Presley in the biopic. Overall, it zoomed in on Presley’s tumultuous relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. Butler earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his compelling performance.
3. Bowling for Columbine (2002) – 13 minutes
Bowling for Columbine is a thought-provoking documentary film directed by Michael Moore. The film delves into the causes and consequences of the tragic 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. The event saw two students kill 12 classmates and a teacher before taking their own lives. In addition to its lengthy applause, the film is celebrated for its bold and provocative approach. Even more, it was bestowed a special 55th Anniversary Prize by the Cannes Jury.
4. Belle (2021) – 14 minutes
At 14 minutes, Belle from the Japanese filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda was the longest-applauded entry at Cannes in 2021. It’s a reimagination of the classic Beauty and the Beast tale but with a metaverse twist. Overall, Belle is a moving story about a grieving teenage girl who struggles to adapt to life in her rural town after her mom passes. The film explores the power of technology in contemporary society, presented in stunning animated visuals.
5. Capernaum (2018) – 15 minutes
Capernaum centers on a 12-year-old boy named Zain who flees home to live on the streets after his younger sister is forced into marriage. The film paints an uncomfortably vivid picture of the harsh realities of life in the slums of Beirut, Lebanon. Capernaum tackles a myriad of social issues, including child neglect and abuse. The film stars real-life refugee Zain Al Rafeea and is directed by acclaimed Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki.
6. The Paperboy (2012) – 15 minutes
Based on Peter Dexter‘s 1995 novel of the same name, The Paperboy stars Matthew McConaughey. He’s a journalist named Ward Jansen who returns to his hometown with his partner, Yardley Acheman (David Oyelowo). Together, they investigate the case of Hillary Van Wetter (John Cusack), a death row inmate whom they believe might be innocent. The film’s reception at and post-Cannes were mixed. Notwithstanding, audience members who loved it gave it an impressive 15-minute standing O. The ensemble cast also featured Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman, who earned a few award nominations for her role.
7. The Neon Demon (2016) – 17 minutes
Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn explores the sinister underbelly of the fashion industry in his psychological thriller, The Neon Demon. Elle Fanning portrays Jesse, an ambitious model who faces the ruthless pressures of the industry after relocating to Los Angeles. The film’s reception at Cannes was polarized, with both walkouts and boos. But it also garnered a remarkable 17-minute standing ovation from those who hailed it as another Refn masterpiece.
8. Mud (2012) – 18 minutes
Set against the scenic backdrop of rural Arkansas, Mud is a coming-of-age tale of two teenagers, Ellis and Neckbone. Together, they discover and befriend a fugitive named Mud (McConaughey), hiding out on a remote island along the Mississippi River to evade arrest. The film earned full marks for its authentic portrayal of the South as well as the performance of its cast. The film, written and directed by Jeff Nichols, also stars Reese Witherspoon.
9. Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004) – 20 minutes
Michael Moore outperformed his own record in 2004 when his documentary Fahrenheit 9/11. In fact, it elicited a 20-minute standing O at Cannes and became the highest-grossing documentary feature. Fahrenheit 9/11 provides a critical examination of President George W. Bush’s handling of the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It does this through a mix of archival footage, interviews, and satirical commentary. There have been debates surrounding its accuracy, and it’s been slammed in some quarters as being a politically motivated attack on Bush. Regardless, the documentary impressed Cannes jurors so much that it earned the festival’s highest prize, Palme d’Or.
10. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) – 22 minutes
Guillermo del Toro‘s acclaimed masterpiece, Pan’s Labyrinth, holds the record for the longest standing ovation at Cannes. Set in post-Civil War Spain, the dark fantasy film follows Ofelia, a young girl who discovers a mysterious labyrinth, escaping into her imagination as a princess from a magical realm. Blurring fantasy and reality, the film explores the parallels between her quest and the harsh realities of war. Pan’s Labyrinth won 3 Academy Awards.