‘Little Rascals’ star Bug Hall arrested in Ohio

Hollywood star Brandon “Bug” Hall was reportedly arrested in Ohio on April 13, 2026, for missing a scheduled court appearance.
The 41-year-old soared to fame as a child actor, thanks to his roles as Alfalfa Switzer in The Little Rascals, Newt Shaw in The Big Green, and Buster Stupid in The Stupids.
He later appeared in the 1997 comedy film Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves and on TV shows such as Castle, Criminal Minds, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.
He left the entertainment industry in 2020 after a prior arrest and currently lives off the grid near Mountain View, Arkansas, with his wife, Jill, and their five children.
Brandon “Bug” Hall was arrested for the second time in six years
Image credits: Bull Shoals Police Departmen
According to documents obtained by TMZ, Hall was arrested in Ohio on charges of failure to appear for a court date on December 31, 2024.
He was called to court on the aforementioned date in connection with a prior incident on October 29, 2024, when he was hit with a traffic citation for not having liability insurance.
Image credits: Universal Pictures
Previously, Hall was arrested in 2020 for inhaling air duster in Weatherford, Texas, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.
Authorities responded to a call on June 20, 2020, about “someone near the dumpster huffing” on the Fort Worth Highway. Hall was taken into custody at the Parker County Jail on charges of possession for use to inhale/ingest a volatile chemical.
Image credits: Getty/Archive Photos
He was released on a $1,500 bond. A representative told the media at the time that the charges against him were being dropped.
Brandon “Bug” Hall has taken a “vow of poverty”
Image credits: Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez
After his 2020 arrest, Hall decided to embrace a newfound identity as a “radical Catholic extremist.”
He told The Daily Mail at the time that he was giving up all his wealth from acting as part of his religious pledge, donating his savings and most of his material belongings.
Image credits: Weatherford Police Department
He had taken a “vow of poverty” and started living in a campervan with his wife and kids, with a water well and a generator for resources.
He had plans to build a house within six months.
Image credits: Bug_Hall
“My goal is to maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible,” he said. “If there’s a financial need that comes up, I’ll go take some work or do an odd job, for cash to fulfill that need.”
He and his wife, whom he married in 2017, homeschooled their five children and strongly discouraged them from attending college, he told the outlet. He considered formal schooling “nonsense.”
Image credits: Bug_Hall
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