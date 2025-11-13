This Person Shows How Flawed Anti-Vaxxer Logic Is By Using It In A Post About Choking On Food

If you can’t beat em’ join em. Anti-vaxxers come up with some pretty ridiculous arguments on the internet so instead of arguing one internet user decided to write a post on their own unpopular view – that food is dangerous and should be avoided at all costs. For many anti-vaxxers, their talking points include examples of times people developed other serious conditions as a result of vaccines, so this poster decided to use the same tactic in their analogy.
She started by telling her own story as an anti-vaccination analogy example “I once almost choked to death while eating food” and telling other parents it had caused her to make a very serious decision – “I don’t feed my kids.” The author continued to point out that every parent should be able to decide what to do with their kids but, “I’m just saying, do your own research and decide what you think is best for your kids” and that “If you choose to give your kids potentially deadly food, that’s your problem.”
While many found the post a hilarious vaccination analogy, there is always some truth in comedy. According to Injury Facts 2017 choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury death. Of the 5,051 people who died from choking in 2015, 2,848 were older than 74. “Food is often responsible for choking incidents in the elderly. Living alone, and having dentures or difficulty swallowing can increase risk. If you see someone clutching their throat, coughing, gagging, wheezing or passed out.”
People in the comments shared their own takes on food hazards, pointing out the fact that her argument held that indeed food was more dangerous
