Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Hate But Understand In Relationships? (Closed)

Every relationship has its quirks and challenges, right? Let’s flip the script—share one thing your partner does that drives you crazy, but be fair and admit one thing you do that might annoy them too. Balance is key! Let’s hear those honest truths.
#1
He can’t have a discussion when it’s a little heated. He closes up and storms off. But he does think about things and even changes his behavior at times. That’s why I can put up with the little blow-ups.
I think he hates that I don’t blow up, I get a little icy. I’m working on that.
#2
I understand but truly hate when is answer is: “you are my best friend.” Hard to explain why that kills so much on the inside. Everyone knows the commenter is trying to be as polite and as humanly kind as possible, but somehow that makes it worse. It may be that, for guys, you are told to try to get to know the girl, be a friend before you push too fast for too much. So you do that, and you become permanently in the Friend Zone. Which is the worst suck ever.
Is there a better response?
#3
Don’t think you our your partner will change. Accept and take them at face value. Food an sleeping preferences will never change. Snoring will require separate room. Two separate breakfasts are required as well as timing for the bathroom if you have one.
