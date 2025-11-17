I Create Fantastical Watercolor And Ink Artworks, Here Are My Recent Works (21 Pics)

I am an artist from the UK working recently on themes from fantasy and myth. I work from initial pencil sketches and build layered watercolour and ink paintings. Below are some of my pieces, from sketches to finished works. I hope you enjoy looking at my recent portfolio as much as I enjoyed creating it.

More info: Instagram

#1 The Offering

I’ve never really considered Medusa as a horrible monster, as furious at the injustice of her punishment. She got a rotten deal from the gods (Athene is basically the worst) when she was a young woman.

#2 Forest, Over The Edge

#3 Into The Labyrinth

One of the sacrifices from Thebes begin her journey into the dark.

The labyrinth is a horrible concept, where no matter the choices you make, the outcome is the same.

#4 Gateway To The Sky Palace

I did four pieces indirectly related to the elements. This is for Air. Pilgrims walking the mountaintop stairs to the exposed temple atop.

#5 Migration

A school of whales skim the treetops on their annual migration. Kept aloft by air sacs, they travel the Archipelago in search of food.

#6 Guardian Of The Ocean Fortress

This is my piece relating to the elemental water. An intruder is caught trying to sneak into the Water God’s Fortress.

#7 Red Kite

#8 The Huntress

#9 Island On The Sea Of Clouds

#10 A Successful Days Catch

Islanders from the Sea of Clouds, return to their cliff-side village after trawling the skies for a catch.

#11 Mama Elkhan And Her Crew

Sailors ply the Sea of Clouds exploring, trading, and sometimes getting into scraps.

#12 Within The Fire God’s Prison

This piece relates to the elemental fire. I wanted to express a great potential power restrained.

#13 In The Protection Of The Karst

This is my piece relating to the elemental earth. Prey has hidden from a Hunter in the darkness of the earth.

#14 Backstreets Of The Floating City

#15 Steps To The Triumphal Plaza

#16 Hidden In The Long Grass

#17 Looking For A Nesting Site

#18 Warning

#19 Lakeshore

#20 A Rest Between Flights

#21 Canyon City

Patrick Penrose
