My 19 Photographs Featuring Squirrels And Birds Interacting With Flowers

by

Have you ever wondered what red squirrels do when they think no one is looking?

Wout Knuts, a talented flower artist asked me for a collaboration and I loved the idea. I started with joy and passion, letting the squirrels interact with flowers.

I also added some extra shots of birds interacting with the above-mentioned flowers! I hope you enjoy seeing the photographs as much as I had fun taking them!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | nikicolemont.be

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
