20 Of This Artist’s Hyperrealistic Pet Sculptures That Will Make You Want One Of Your Own

Nowadays, there are many ways to immortalize your pet, and today’s artist will blow your mind!
Helen Violet, a hyperrealism artist from Canada, mesmerizes people with her pencil drawings and mini pet sculptures. Yes, sculptures! Yes, handmade! And they look so real, you would have to look twice to make sure that it’s not an actual dog or a cat. Well, sure, size also is a giveaway, but besides that, the sculptures look like living, breathing animals.
Helen previously shared: “I was always fascinated with detail in both nature and in art. This led me to practice realism throughout my life. Getting lost in detail is therapeutic to me, and I find it so rewarding once a piece is finally complete after many hours of hard labor and love.
I didn’t know I would be working as a pet portrait artist, however. I made my first sculpture for my husband (then boyfriend) of his chocolate Labrador, Lucy, back in 2015. I was always fascinated by sculpture, but I thought it was beyond me. I decided to give it a go anyway, and I fell in love with the material.”
So, without further ado, take a look at those amazing pups and kitties!
More info: Instagram | helenvioletart.com | Facebook
