This Diner Has ‘Stupid Question’ On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It

by

Anyone who has ever worked in customer service, or at least is familiar with the Karen meme, knows how annoying clients can be. In fact, some of them are borderline ridiculous. And while employees probably vent their frustrations in private, some places try to make their customers aware of how silly some of them can get. One of those places is a restaurant called Tom’s Diner which recently went viral for billing its customer a ‘stupid question’ charge. Yes, you’ve read that right.

Apparently, there’s a diner in Denver which jokingly charges its customers for asking stupid questions

This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It

Image credits: Jason Klimowicz

The diner charges 38 cents to those customers who cannot get their heads wrapped around the simplest things.

This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It

Image credits: humblemangoes

They even have that written on their menu as a side option.

This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It

Image credits: zomato

This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It

Image credits: zomato

Of course, Tom’s Diner isn’t trying to offend anyone, in fact, their goal is to add some humor on the menu and it seems that it’s working well. After a Redditor shared a bill with a ‘stupid question’ charge, it quickly went viral.

This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It

Image credits: Rebekah Jones

The general manager of the diner, Hunter Landry, told TODAY Food that they are just trying to have some fun with their menu. “It’s meant to be playful. It’s good to keep things light in today’s world,” he explained. “When we have a good fun table that engages with us or when they ask about the charge, it’s always fun to add it on,” Landry added.

This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It

Image credits: copendejo

Turns out, the customers love this idea. Some even ask stupid questions on purpose. One customer wondered, “Are there any dues for the turkey club sandwich?” Another one asked, “Does the ice have any water in it?”

This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It

Image credits: travathome

A few years ago, the diner’s menu included a few more funny options. For those who aimed for a healthy meal, the menu offered: ‘Skip your next meal’ for $Money well saved and ‘Walk home’ for $ Priceless.

This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It

Image credits: Angelina Marie

People working in a variety of fields found this charge relatable

This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It
This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It
This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It
This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It
This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It
This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It
This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It
This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It
This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It
This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It
This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It
This Diner Has &#8216;Stupid Question&#8217; On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Brought An Old Telephone Seat Back To Life With Some Aquatic Funk
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“You Have 4 Months To Learn”: Bad Bunny SNL Monologue Sparks New Backlash After Super Bowl Gig Reveal
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2025
I Turn Grandma’s Blankets Into Clothes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Create Paintings That Illustrate Our Society’s Relation To Animals
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Top 6 TV Shows Cancelled by Netflix in 2023
3 min read
Jan, 3, 2024
Tape Installation At The Museum Of Selfies In Glendale, California
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.