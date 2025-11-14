This Diner Has ‘Stupid Question’ On Their Menu And Charges 38 Cents For It

Anyone who has ever worked in customer service, or at least is familiar with the Karen meme, knows how annoying clients can be. In fact, some of them are borderline ridiculous. And while employees probably vent their frustrations in private, some places try to make their customers aware of how silly some of them can get. One of those places is a restaurant called Tom’s Diner which recently went viral for billing its customer a ‘stupid question’ charge. Yes, you’ve read that right.
Apparently, there’s a diner in Denver which jokingly charges its customers for asking stupid questions
Image credits: Jason Klimowicz
The diner charges 38 cents to those customers who cannot get their heads wrapped around the simplest things.
Image credits: humblemangoes
They even have that written on their menu as a side option.
Image credits: zomato
Image credits: zomato
Of course, Tom’s Diner isn’t trying to offend anyone, in fact, their goal is to add some humor on the menu and it seems that it’s working well. After a Redditor shared a bill with a ‘stupid question’ charge, it quickly went viral.
Image credits: Rebekah Jones
The general manager of the diner, Hunter Landry, told TODAY Food that they are just trying to have some fun with their menu. “It’s meant to be playful. It’s good to keep things light in today’s world,” he explained. “When we have a good fun table that engages with us or when they ask about the charge, it’s always fun to add it on,” Landry added.
Image credits: copendejo
Turns out, the customers love this idea. Some even ask stupid questions on purpose. One customer wondered, “Are there any dues for the turkey club sandwich?” Another one asked, “Does the ice have any water in it?”
Image credits: travathome
A few years ago, the diner’s menu included a few more funny options. For those who aimed for a healthy meal, the menu offered: ‘Skip your next meal’ for $Money well saved and ‘Walk home’ for $ Priceless.
Image credits: Angelina Marie
People working in a variety of fields found this charge relatable
Follow Us