54 Fictional Foods That Got These People Really Hungry

Cartoons have always had us longing for another reality, one that’s far more colorful (literally and not), more imaginative, and with better foods than pâté en croûte, celeriac velouté, and bouillabaisse combined together. In fact, cartoon foods have had some people dreaming really hard about trying them, and they are not alone – there’s a whole Reddit thread dedicated to fictional foods where people who have longed to try them since, like, forever meet! So, if you’re curious about which cartoon dishes are the most popular on people’s bucket lists, be our guest and take a look at this list.
So, what’s so great about these delicious foods from alternate realities? Well, for starters, the way they were drawn! It seems that the artists who worked on these famous cartoons definitely spared an extra minute or two to make these foods irresistibly scrumptious, thus piquing our curiosity to try them in real life. Another thing that makes them seem so so delicious is the way the cartoon characters react to tasting these incredible foods. Always with an extra flair to emphasize the meal’s deliciousness which gets us all a tiny bit jealous and wanting to sink our teeth into a Krabby Patty or a Reptar Bar, too. But that’s all okay – by purely imagining the taste of these incredible cartoon dishes, we can try and recreate them ourselves to our very liking. And yeah, although the burgers, the cookies, and the ratatouille we make will never look the same, we can at least believe they taste the same as in these iconic cartoons.
Right-o, ready to find out which fictional foods got people really, really hungry for a bite? If so, just scroll down below and check out the submissions! And if you find your own favorite meal from any old cartoon missing from this list, tell us about it in the comments section.
#1 Butterbeer (Harry Potter Series)
#2 Krabby Patties (SpongeBob SquarePants)
#3 Chocolate Frogs (Harry Potter Series)
#4 Kronk’s Hot Spinach Puffs (Kronk’s New Groove)
#5 Everlasting Gobstopper (Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory)
#6 The Ratatouille Soup (Ratatouille)
#7 Ned Flanders Hot Chocolate (The Simpsons)
#8 $5 Milkshake (Pulp Fiction)
#9 Beignets (The Princess And The Frog)
#10 Remy’s Ratatouille (Ratatouille)
#11 Big Kahuna Burger (Pulp Fiction)
#12 “Eat Me” Cookies (Alice In Wonderland)
#13 Scooby Snacks (Scooby-Doo)
#14 The Feast (Hook)
#15 The Giant Ribs (The Flinstones)
#16 Turkish Delight (The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe)
#17 Cup O’ Pizza (The Jerk)
#18 Gummiberry Juice (Adventures Of The Gummi Bears)
#19 Fizzy Lifting Drinks (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory)
#20 Lickable Wallpaper (Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory)
#21 Super-Duper Sandwich (Scooby-Doo)
#22 The Gumbo (Princess And The Frog)
#23 The Crème De La Crème (Aristocats)
#24 Lembas Bread (Lord Of The Rings)
#25 Pretty Patties(SpongeBob SquarePants)
#26 Hot Chocolate (The Polar Express)
#27 Romulan Ale (Star Trek)
#28 Raktajino (Star Trek)
#29 Bachelor Chow (Futurama)
#30 Reptar Bars (The Rugrats)
#31 Green Eggs And Ham (Green Eggs And Ham)
#32 Golden Eggs (Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory)
#33 The Beauty And The Beast “Be Our Guest” Feast
#34 Porridge Egg Thing Mushu Makes For Mulan (Mulan)
#35 The Pizza (A Goofy Movie)
#36 Pizza Hut Dehydrated Pizza (Back To The Future Part II)
#37 The Mushroom Polka-Dots (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory)
#38 Monica’s Candy (Friends)
#39 Gray Stuff (Beauty And The Beast)
#40 Pasta Puttanesca (A Series Of Unfortunate Events)
#41 Brock’s Jelly Filled Onigiri (Pokémon)
#42 Tubby Toast (Teletubbies)
#43 Jellyfish Sandwiches (SpongeBob SquarePants)
#44 Cheesy Poofs (South Park)
#45 Popplers (Futurama)
#46 The Eyeball Soup (Indiana Jones)
#47 Tomacco (The Simpsons)
#48 Ambrosia (Xena: Warrior Princess)
#49 Yovo Fruit (Avatar)
#50 Ed’s Special Sauce (Good Burger)
#51 Soy Pop (The Simpsons)
#52 Spaghetti Tacos (iCarly)
#53 Jawbreakers (Ed, Edd n Eddy)
#54 Soylent Green (Soylent Green)
