It Would Be A Crime To Cover Up These 80 Creative Graffiti Works

We should reconsider the definition of crime when we look at some brilliant and creative graffiti works. Using mainly a spray can, these works of art can sometimes dwarf even the best pieces in museums. Graffiti art is one of the best forms of art when we look at how unique the style is and how long the process of making these works takes. Street art might not be completely legal in some countries, but we must give credit where it is due.
The style of these creations is usually the first thing that comes to mind for the simple passerby. The lettering, the long strokes of paint, and many more elements push art street into a league of its own. These aspects make them as unique as any other painting in a museum that we tend to hail as the greatest. However, the quality of graffiti street art also depends on the time spent on them. A simple word sprayed in red on a white background usually takes a few seconds to complete. But when we look at the more complex wall murals that combine colors and beloved cartoon characters into one piece of art, they usually take more than a couple of hours to complete.
Looking into making a wall mural for your house (because public ones might be illegal in your nation) but lack that inspiration? Then we have got you covered. We have compiled a list of the best graffiti creations that have ever graced the sides of subways, buildings, and even the insides of buildings. Found one to be eye-catching? Upvote it. Want to share your own experiences with graffiti? You can do so in the comments below. If the creations in this list didn’t spark your creativity, you can find more in part 2.
#1 Awesome Skull Graffiti
Image source: natasha_888
#2 Odeith Graffiti Artist – Lisboa Portugal
Image source: odeith
#3 Give A Hoot, Don’t Pollute
Image source: trusticon
#4 Trying To Create The Illusion Of Depth Through Lights And Shadows
Image source: bondtruluv
#5 The Very Best Is Yet To Come (By Pref)
Image source: pref_id
#6 Anamorphic Octopus
Image source: truly-design.myportfolio.com
#7 Found In Asheville, NC
Image source: c_alyssa
#8 Lost For Words
Image source: pref_id
#9 This Was Drawn On A Apartment Building Near My School
Image source: championbabykicker
#10 Grilled Cheese Ceser
Image source: ceser87
#11 Graffiti On The Second Floor Of An Abandoned Riverfront In Almada, Portugal
Image source: King-Kudrav
#12 Daytona Beach
Image source: phallicide
#13 Theron
Image source: Theron-one
#14 Me And The Boys
Image source: noobscooper
#15 Wynwood By Slick
Image source: greymatterhiphop
#16 “Feel The Bern” – Richmond, V.A
Image source: TheTimespirit
#17 I’m Trying
Image source: boriswong
#18 In Memory Of George Floyd
Image source: gruenes_T
#19 R For Reflection
Image source: boriswong
#20 Malmö Sweden
Image source: Jibbd
#21 Glorious
Image source: adamfu
#22 Spray Paint Graffiti
Image source: reddit.com
#23 This Third Eye Graffiti
Image source: wd_wilddrawing
#24 Seen In Austin, TX
Image source: GarbageGoalie
#25 Found In San Francisco
Image source: civilchaos2103
#26 Paintin A Tram In Croatia
Image source: snuzstillfree
#27 Chester, PA
Image source: Mode-Less
#28 Mf Doom Tribute, South-West, UK
Image source: ImperialSmurf
#29 One Of My Paste UPS In Lisboa
Image source: tintacrua
#30 Souler
Image source: Super_Pickle_2410
#31 Brick Lane, London
Image source: Corduroyoyster
#32 Creative Graffiti
Image source: paegenlovesong541
#33 A Closeup Of One Of The Artists In The Boblo Building
Image source: phybr
#34 CHEK
Image source: c.h.e.k
#35 Graffiti
Image source: zmey_donskoy
#36 Interesting Graffiti
Image source: smagstezy
#37 Ekwal – Humber River Zombie
Image source: xeroid051
#38 Black Widow
Image source: snakechopper
#39 Streetart Hamburg St. Pauli
Image source: rebelzer_freaks
#40 In The Old Lord Line Building Kingston Upon Hull, UK
Image source: arioandy
#41 Today I Painted A Memorial Piece For MF Doom
Image source: mcnev_mcnev
#42 The Crisp Look Of This Graffiti On A Train I Saw Today
Image source: TheCollectorOne
#43 PDX
Image source: MrDangerMan
#44 “Yoke” Coburg Melbourne
Image source: Yokey76
#45 Usually Graffiti In My City Sucks, But This Has To Be One Of The Greatest Pieces Of Art I Have Ever Seen
Image source: jonnyboyyy1998
#46 Graffiti On Train
Image source: norm_abartig
#47 Interesting Graffiti
Image source: tweso1
#48 Fresh Melbourne Burners
Image source: _Lord_Beerus_
#49 Graffiti Lettering
Image source: bcnstreetstyletour
#50 Made U Look (Chicago, Illinois)
Image source: made_u_look_crew
#51 San Bernardino Graffiti
Image source: Pazmpazm
#52 Graffiti
Image source: smagstezy
#53 Flicks Of Some Local Pieces
Image source: redz20876
#54 Risk, 210
Image source: userbrahh
#55 Kwita Tribute
Image source: MrOuch1
#56 Creative Graffiti
Image source: johnweap.streetart
#57 Local Laneway Stroll
Image source: _Lord_Beerus_
#58 Tempo
Image source: nikitatempo
#59 Made U Look
Image source: Artinthewild
#60 Graffiti Chrome Piece Under The Bridge ️
Image source: Dirtyhandsboygraff
#61 STR8 MTA Cult
Image source: TickingHazards
#62 Ouch – Brisbane Australia
Image source: MrOuch1
#63 San Diego, CA Wildstyle Piece
Image source: No-Stop-3033
#64 Cologne, Germany
Image source: Citrus_Aroma
#65 Some Of My Favs While Working The Rail Yard
Image source: michaeltykel
#66 NY
Image source: devisbeavis
#67 Interesting Graffiti
Image source: point_and_shoot25
#68 Creative Graffiti
Image source: bongobode
#69 Creative Graffiti
Image source: tesucrecafe
#70 Creative Graffiti
Image source: the_easy_writers
#71 A Bunch Of Good Stuff In My Small Town Today
Image source: Bentzsco
#72 Wholecars
Image source: Kiorrone
#73 Some Other Churn Pieces From Around Sydney
Image source: SuspiciousRain1416
#74 Howl, LC xDAC, Texas
Image source: blood_n_gold
#75 Rime MSK
Image source: rime_msk
#76 Acote Is Burning
Image source: Kiorrone
#77 Vespa
Image source: Justin-Truedat
#78 Shallot
Image source: starboardbaby
#79 Graffiti
Image source: etccos
#80 Here Are A Few More I Saw Today
Image source: stonedeaftemple
