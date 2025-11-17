It Would Be A Crime To Cover Up These 80 Creative Graffiti Works

by

We should reconsider the definition of crime when we look at some brilliant and creative graffiti works. Using mainly a spray can, these works of art can sometimes dwarf even the best pieces in museums. Graffiti art is one of the best forms of art when we look at how unique the style is and how long the process of making these works takes. Street art might not be completely legal in some countries, but we must give credit where it is due.

The style of these creations is usually the first thing that comes to mind for the simple passerby. The lettering, the long strokes of paint, and many more elements push art street into a league of its own. These aspects make them as unique as any other painting in a museum that we tend to hail as the greatest. However, the quality of graffiti street art also depends on the time spent on them. A simple word sprayed in red on a white background usually takes a few seconds to complete. But when we look at the more complex wall murals that combine colors and beloved cartoon characters into one piece of art, they usually take more than a couple of hours to complete.

Looking into making a wall mural for your house (because public ones might be illegal in your nation) but lack that inspiration? Then we have got you covered. We have compiled a list of the best graffiti creations that have ever graced the sides of subways, buildings, and even the insides of buildings. Found one to be eye-catching? Upvote it. Want to share your own experiences with graffiti? You can do so in the comments below. If the creations in this list didn’t spark your creativity, you can find more in part 2.

#1 Awesome Skull Graffiti

Image source: natasha_888

#2 Odeith Graffiti Artist – Lisboa Portugal

Image source: odeith

#3 Give A Hoot, Don’t Pollute

Image source: trusticon

#4 Trying To Create The Illusion Of Depth Through Lights And Shadows

Image source: bondtruluv

#5 The Very Best Is Yet To Come (By Pref)

Image source: pref_id

#6 Anamorphic Octopus

Image source: truly-design.myportfolio.com

#7 Found In Asheville, NC

Image source: c_alyssa

#8 Lost For Words

Image source: pref_id

#9 This Was Drawn On A Apartment Building Near My School

Image source: championbabykicker

#10 Grilled Cheese Ceser

Image source: ceser87

#11 Graffiti On The Second Floor Of An Abandoned Riverfront In Almada, Portugal

Image source: King-Kudrav

#12 Daytona Beach

Image source: phallicide

#13 Theron

Image source: Theron-one

#14 Me And The Boys

Image source: noobscooper

#15 Wynwood By Slick

Image source: greymatterhiphop

#16 “Feel The Bern” – Richmond, V.A

Image source: TheTimespirit

#17 I’m Trying

Image source: boriswong

#18 In Memory Of George Floyd

Image source: gruenes_T

#19 R For Reflection

Image source: boriswong

#20 Malmö Sweden

Image source: Jibbd

#21 Glorious

Image source: adamfu

#22 Spray Paint Graffiti

Image source: reddit.com

#23 This Third Eye Graffiti

Image source: wd_wilddrawing

#24 Seen In Austin, TX

Image source: GarbageGoalie

#25 Found In San Francisco

Image source: civilchaos2103

#26 Paintin A Tram In Croatia

Image source: snuzstillfree

#27 Chester, PA

Image source: Mode-Less

#28 Mf Doom Tribute, South-West, UK

Image source: ImperialSmurf

#29 One Of My Paste UPS In Lisboa

Image source: tintacrua

#30 Souler

Image source: Super_Pickle_2410

#31 Brick Lane, London

Image source: Corduroyoyster

#32 Creative Graffiti

Image source: paegenlovesong541

#33 A Closeup Of One Of The Artists In The Boblo Building

Image source: phybr

#34 CHEK

Image source: c.h.e.k

#35 Graffiti

Image source: zmey_donskoy

#36 Interesting Graffiti

Image source: smagstezy

#37 Ekwal – Humber River Zombie

Image source: xeroid051

#38 Black Widow

Image source: snakechopper

#39 Streetart Hamburg St. Pauli

Image source: rebelzer_freaks

#40 In The Old Lord Line Building Kingston Upon Hull, UK

Image source: arioandy

#41 Today I Painted A Memorial Piece For MF Doom

Image source: mcnev_mcnev

#42 The Crisp Look Of This Graffiti On A Train I Saw Today

Image source: TheCollectorOne

#43 PDX

Image source: MrDangerMan

#44 “Yoke” Coburg Melbourne

Image source: Yokey76

#45 Usually Graffiti In My City Sucks, But This Has To Be One Of The Greatest Pieces Of Art I Have Ever Seen

Image source: jonnyboyyy1998

#46 Graffiti On Train

Image source: norm_abartig

#47 Interesting Graffiti

Image source: tweso1

#48 Fresh Melbourne Burners

Image source: _Lord_Beerus_

#49 Graffiti Lettering

Image source: bcnstreetstyletour

#50 Made U Look (Chicago, Illinois)

Image source: made_u_look_crew

#51 San Bernardino Graffiti

Image source: Pazmpazm

#52 Graffiti

Image source: smagstezy

#53 Flicks Of Some Local Pieces

Image source: redz20876

#54 Risk, 210

Image source: userbrahh

#55 Kwita Tribute

Image source: MrOuch1

#56 Creative Graffiti

Image source: johnweap.streetart

#57 Local Laneway Stroll

Image source: _Lord_Beerus_

#58 Tempo

Image source: nikitatempo

#59 Made U Look

Image source: Artinthewild

#60 Graffiti Chrome Piece Under The Bridge ️

Image source: Dirtyhandsboygraff

#61 STR8 MTA Cult

Image source: TickingHazards

#62 Ouch – Brisbane Australia

Image source: MrOuch1

#63 San Diego, CA Wildstyle Piece

Image source: No-Stop-3033

#64 Cologne, Germany

Image source: Citrus_Aroma

#65 Some Of My Favs While Working The Rail Yard

Image source: michaeltykel

#66 NY

Image source: devisbeavis

#67 Interesting Graffiti

Image source: point_and_shoot25

#68 Creative Graffiti

Image source: bongobode

#69 Creative Graffiti

Image source: tesucrecafe

#70 Creative Graffiti

Image source: the_easy_writers

#71 A Bunch Of Good Stuff In My Small Town Today

Image source: Bentzsco

#72 Wholecars

Image source: Kiorrone

#73 Some Other Churn Pieces From Around Sydney

Image source: SuspiciousRain1416

#74 Howl, LC xDAC, Texas

Image source: blood_n_gold

#75 Rime MSK

Image source: rime_msk

#76 Acote Is Burning

Image source: Kiorrone

#77 Vespa

Image source: Justin-Truedat

#78 Shallot

Image source: starboardbaby

#79 Graffiti

Image source: etccos

#80 Here Are A Few More I Saw Today

Image source: stonedeaftemple

