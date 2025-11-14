Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

by

We’ve all been talking about the coronavirus non-stop and sometimes it’s easy to get lost in the flood of information. In these times of turbulence, there’s one person’s opinion I always want to hear to know what to do. That’s right, the Governator’s.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the 72-year-old actor-turned-politician, addressed his worried fans (especially those in California) by telling them what they should be doing to help manage the outbreak of the disease.

In the video that he posted, Arnie can be seen feeding carrots to his adorable pets: Whiskey the miniature horse and Lulu the donkey. The Austrian Oak is self-isolating and the big question is: are you?

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

In an adorable video, Arnie feeds his miniature horse and donkey carrots, while telling us to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

Image credits: schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

Image credits: schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

Image credits: schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

Image credits: schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

Image credits: schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

Image credits: schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

Image credits: schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

Image credits: schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

Image credits: schwarzenegger

“See, the important thing is that you stay at home because there’s a curfew now. No one is allowed out. Especially someone who is, like, 72 years old. After you are 65, you are not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we stay home and we eat here,” Schwarzenegger said. And, well, who’s going to argue with Conan the friggin’ Barbarian?

Arnie then told his pony and donkey that they don’t go out to restaurants or “do anything like that anymore here.”

He also urged people to avoid public gatherings and, yes, even gyms. If the former bodybuilding champion tells us to avoid gyms, for now, we’d better listen. When it comes to gyms, he knows what he’s talking about. We’re better off exercising at home or at the local park.

At the time of writing, the coronavirus had infected over 182.4k people all over the world; 7.1k of them lost their lives. China appears to have the situation more or less under control. Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread in the US and Europe, prompting some countries to close down shops, bars, restaurants, and schools, as well as lockdown their borders. The US has more than 4.4k infected.

Schwarzenegger isn’t the only celebrity to appeal to the public. Singer Taylor Swift asked her fans to sacrifice their social lives for everyone’s sake. While Lady Gaga is self-isolating to protect her parents and grandparents. She urged others to do the same to protect seniors.

Arnold takes public health very seriously

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

He showed us how to properly wash our hands

The Governator reminded us to stay active but to avoid gyms

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

Here’s Arnie riding a bike

Arnold’s wholesome content left a lot of people feeling happier than before

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Self-Isolating At Home With His Mini Horse, Whiskey And Pet Donkey During Quarantine

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why It’s Time for a Rugrats Reboot on Nickelodeon
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2017
42 Medical Posts That Are Equal Parts Fascinating And Deeply Unsettling
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
Mondays Are Horrible, So I Illustrate Cute Celebrity Puns
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Anne Hathaway: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Recap – Chuck 3.2 “Chuck vs. the Three Words”
3 min read
Jan, 11, 2010
An Internet Troll Told Marvel Studio’s First Solo Female Superhero To Smile, So She Shut Him Down In Epic Way
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.