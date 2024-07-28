What Happened to Jacob Roloff on the Sets of Little People, Big World?

Growing up in the limelight isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, especially with its laundry list of setbacks. More often than not, a lot of kids are roped into reality TV because of their parents. From a young age, they bear the brunt of the harsh realities of the entertainment industry. Jacob Roloff’s experience on the TLC reality TV series Little People, Big World has been no different. Little People, Big World is a popular reality series aired in 2006. It follows the lives of a couple who suffer from dwarfism, Matt and Amy Roloff, and their four children. The Roloffs reside on their family farm near Portland, with most of the episodes focused on the parents and their only child with dwarfism, Zach Roloff.
The youngest member of the Roloff Family was only nine years old when the series started filming every little bit of his life. This continued for the next ten years before Jacob Roloff eventually dropped out of high school and bid adieu to the show at 18. As the years passed, the other children slowly left the show as well, but Jacob Roloff’s sudden departure came as a shock to many fans. Although his family viewed his exit as an act of rebellion, it was later revealed that the reasons were far more profound and disturbing. Let’s uncover why Jacob Roloff quit the show and what he’s been up to ever since.
Jacob Wasn’t Entirely Comfortable Being Filmed From a Young Age
Jacob Roloff was exposed to camera scrutiny and had his life documented when he was just 9 years old. Very early on, the youngest Roloff felt robbed of his childhood as he struggled to find a healthy balance between reel and real life. At such a young age, Roloff’s public persona on the show posed a barrier to figuring out his identity. And things only got more challenging as the years went by.
Eventually, in 2015, Roloff made the bold decision to quit Little People, Big World, as he felt that the scripted drama and shrewd nature of reality television did not align with his values and aspirations. The former reality TV star also found the portrayal of his family on the show to be fake and exaggerated for the cameras. So, he took a much-needed step away from the limelight while his family continued filming for the series. The youngest Roloff later went on to publish a 16-page booklet titled Verbing in 2018, where he pens down how tough it was growing up so closely in the public eye.
Jacob Roloff Was Molested as a Child by a Producer on the Sets of Little People, Big World
Back in December 2020, Jacob Roloff made the earth-shattering revelation where he accused the former producer of Little People, Big World, Chris Cardamone, of molesting him as a child on the sets of the show. He expressed his prolonged trauma and reflections on the incident in a heartbreaking Instagram post. The former reality star describes his producer’s actions as a “long grooming process” that was extremely traumatic for him. However, he shared that he does not plan to disclose further details of the incident. Roloff claimed that he looks back at the situation with a vision to prevent anyone else from going through the same.
He is an advocate who raises awareness on the prevalence of abuse in the industry. Jacob Roloff’s shocking revelation led to immense support from his family members and the show’s fan base. In light of the news, TLC also expressed their remorse as they supported the former reality star in his endeavors to provide a safe working environment on set.
Jacob Maintains a Close Relationship With His Family Post-Exit
After his exit from the show, Jacob Roloff moved in with and got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Isabel Rock in December 2017. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on the Roloff family farm in 2019. The entire family cast aside their internal feuds and equations as they came together to celebrate the happy couple. Matt and Amy Roloff were also present despite being in the process of finalizing their divorce.
The youngest Roloff made it a point to maintain a close relationship with his family post his exit and continues to find ways to keep in touch with them. Just because he chose to be off-camera doesn’t mean he cut ties with his parents and siblings, as they continue to share a healthy relationship.
Jacob Has Found Solace in Leading a Fulfilling Life Off-Camera
Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock welcomed their son, Matteo Roloff, in 2022. They decided to respect his privacy and refrain from posting pictures of his face on social media. Roloff moved back to the family farm a year later with his wife and son. He currently works on the farm alongside his father as his older brother Zach Roloff feuds with Matt Roloff over their family’s $4 million farm. The former reality TV star is active on social media and posts regular updates on his family and farm work.
Roloff also authored Out to See, where he talks about his philosophical and personal journey as he looks back on his experiences and life lessons. He continues to use his reach to be an advocate for mental health awareness and support others who have experienced trauma or abuse. Jacob Roloff is finally living a fulfilling life on his own terms, away from the pomp and pageantry of reality TV. Also, check out how the show lasted for its first 14 seasons.
