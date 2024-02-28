What The Roloffs Have Been Up To Since Leaving The Limelight

Remember the Roloffs Well, Here’s the Scoop on Their Current Antics
Once upon a time, in a reality TV landscape far, far away, the Roloff family invited us into their lives with ‘Little People, Big World’. But since they’ve stepped back from the bright lights of fame, one might wonder what these familiar faces have been up to. Let’s dive into the not-so-glamorous but oh-so-real world of the Roloffs post-TV life, shall we?
What’s Matt Up To Besides Growing Pumpkins
Starting with the patriarch, Matt Roloff, who’s been as busy as a bee on Roloff Farms. You remember the place, right? Famous for its pumpkin season and that pumpkin salsa that had us all intrigued. Matt’s not just sitting around twiddling his thumbs; he’s got plans that might just change the farm ‘forever’.
I’ve been going back and forth about exactly what to do with the north side of the farm. This process has been filled with emotions and anger. But now, I’ve got this new plan. If it plays out the way that I hope it does, I think life on the farm is going to change forever. Sounds like big things are brewing, doesn’t it? And to add a twist to the tale, his former flame Amy and her new hubby Chris Marek are still in the mix when it comes to family affairs. Talk about an interesting dynamic.
Amy’s Cooking Up More Than Drama These Days
Speaking of Amy Roloff, she’s trading in reality TV drama for culinary adventures. With her cookbook in tow, she’s proving that life can be just as flavorful off-screen. And let’s not forget her marriage to Chris Marek – seems like she’s found her recipe for happiness. Some say her recipes are ‘easy almost too easy’, but hey, if it gets dinner on the table without setting off the smoke alarm, who’s complaining? Amy’s not just stirring pots; she’s stirring hearts too.
Zach Scores Goals as a Soccer Dad
Zach Roloff is kicking it as a soccer coach and father. Last month, he brought baby J to a game where Zach was coaching. The little tyke showed support for his dad by…well, snoozing off. But don’t let that fool you; Zach is serious about his coaching duties. Plus, there seems to be some distance between him and the family farm these days. Maybe he’s trying to score some goals of his own?
Jeremy and Audrey Are Blogging Their Hearts Out
Then there’s Jeremy Roloff who decided reality TV wasn’t his cup of tea. He and his wife Audrey have taken to blogging and podcasting like ducks to water with their ‘Behind The Scenes’ podcast. They’re also penning down their thoughts on covenant marriage and other lofty topics. It appears Jeremy has found his calling outside of the small screen – and it involves a lot more writing than farming.
Molly Prefers Privacy Over Paparazzi
Molly Roloff seems to have taken a leaf out of Waldo’s book because she’s nowhere near as visible as her siblings. She chose a private life over public scrutiny and focused on her career in accounting after graduating from Whitworth University. Occasionally she pops up on social media showing off her photography skills – proving you can take the girl out of reality TV but you can’t take reality TV out of the girl.
Jacob Isn’t Shy About His Opinions or His Books
Jacob Roloff is as outspoken as ever, especially on social media where he shares nuggets of wisdom from his books. He quit ‘Little People, Big World’ because he felt producers were fabricating storylines that were ‘harmful’. Now he’s channeling that passion into writing – working on his second book already!
Jacob broadcasted through his Instagram account that he is already working on his second book… That’s one way to make your voice heard!
The Legacy Lives On Through Family Shenanigans
Last but not least, let’s talk about those collective ventures. Despite their varying degrees of involvement with ‘Little People, Big World’, they’ve managed to keep us peeking through their metaphorical windows via social media updates and family projects like weddings at Roloff Farms. The legacy of their show lives on – not through endless reruns but through genuine fan engagement and keeping it real…ish.
In conclusion, whether they’re farming pumpkins or stirring up salsa recipes, coaching soccer or crafting words for a blog post – the Roloffs are proving there’s life after reality TV fame. They’re embracing normalcy with open arms and showing us that even when you’ve left the limelight, you can still shine in your own unique way.
Follow Us