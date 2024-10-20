Brassic: Breaking Down the Cast and Characters

Brassic first aired in 2019 and was a huge hit on British TV screens. In 2024, it is now in its sixth season and another has already been greenlit. After proving as one of the most popular UK series in the last few decades, Brassic has now started gaining traction internationally as well.
Brassic focuses on a tight-knit group of career thieves in the fictional town of Hawley. As self-proclaimed “professionals”, their missions are actually never straightforward, leading to hilarious mishaps and the crossing of paths with many dangerous underworld figures. Seasons 1-4 landed on UK Netflix in August 2024, giving those without Sky TV a chance to watch the hit show. Additionally, US audiences were gifted with the series on Hulu, creating a new level of hype and admiration. So, let’s break down the larger-than-life characters of this popular show and explore the eclectic cast who have brought them to life.
Joseph Gilgun as Vinnie
Joseph Gilgun leads the Brassic cast as Vinnie, a thief with a heart of gold. Although his profession is somewhat questionable, he cares deeply for his small group of friends and follows a set of rules, including never hurting anyone or using violence, often stealing from other criminals instead of the general public. As Vinnie, Gilgun brings forth an amalgamation of many of his previous roles as he balances comedy and humor.
In the show, Vinnie suffers with Bipolar disorder, dyslexia, and depression, three things Gilgun has suffered with his whole life. To that, the show is heavily inspired by his real life and his time growing up in Chorley, England. Gilgun is also the co-creator of the show. Outside of Brassic, he is known for his roles in TV shows like Emmerdale, Misfits, This Is England, and Preacher.
Michelle Keegan as Erin
Michelle Keegan is a British actress who has been on the rise ever since she starred as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street. As a formidable addition to the Brassic cast, Keegan stars as Erin, a member of the group who typically stays out of the schemes and heists. Instead she chooses to better herself by attending college, with the hopes of leaving Hawley to provide a better life for her son Tyler. However, things get complicated when she unveils a secret from her past that involves Vinnie and his best friend Dylan. Keegan may be renowned for her role in Coronation Street, however, she has starred in acclaimed shows like Our Girl and the Netflix thriller series, Fool Me Once.
Damien Moloney as Dylan
Damien Moloney stars as Dylan in Brassic, Vinnie’s lifelong best friend and boyfriend of Erin. Working a day job in the local pub, Dylan tries his best to distance himself from the group’s chaotic heists, knowing that they usually go incredibly wrong. However, deep down, he has a penchant for the mayhem and always gets himself dragged back in. Moloney shocked audiences when he departed the series after season 4, yet, he still shined up until he left, portraying the more straight-laced counterpart to the wild and unpredictable Vinnie. Moloney is also known for his roles in acclaimed British series like Derry Girls, Crashing, and The Split.
Ryan Sampson as Tommo
Ryan Sampson plays Tommo in Brassic, a member of the group who thinks of himself as somewhat of an entrepreneur, running his own erotic nightclub. As a bit of a ladies man, his promiscuous nature often lands himself in trouble, however, he always comes through for his friends when they need him. Sampson stands out as on of the funniest cast members of Brassic, with a deep voice that juxtaposes his small stature, and a knack for constant quips. Before Brassic, the Yorkshire-born talent gained popularity on British TV screens with his role in Plebs. In 2024, he created and starred in his own show, Mr. Bigstuff, sharing the screen with Danny Dyer.
Tom Hanson as Cardi
Tom Hanson joined the cast of Brassic as Cardi, the typical “idiot” of any comedic group. With a stutter that worsens when he is anxious, Cardi is a caring man who loves animals and is usually forced to take a backseat on missions so he doesn’t mess things up. However, as the series goes on, Hanson delivers one of the more powerful renditions as his character comes out of his shell, gains more confidence and starts to contribute to the schemes. Outside of Brassic, he is known for his more villainous and sleazy role in Stephen Merchant‘s comedy-thriller series, The Outlaws.
Dominic West as Dr. Chris Cox
Dominic West is perhaps the most decorated member of the cast of Brassic, known to US audiences for his lead role in The Wire. The Sheffield-born thespian shared the screen with Joseph Gilgun in the 2014 movie Pride. From here, they formed a friendship. When speaking with Royal Television Society, Gilgun explained how West was somewhat instrumental in Brassic coming to light. When he told West about the idea, he said he would star in the show if it gets made. So, Brassic now had some star power attached to it.
In the show, West stars as Dr. Chris Cox, Vinnie’s General Practitioner. However, their relationship is far from professional. Chris is going through a messy divorce and is spiralling into meaningless sex, partying, and drugs. Vinnie supplies him with weed and the two hash out their problems in a joint therapy duo, resulting in some of the show’s most hilarious and absurd moments.
Aaron Heffernan as Ash
Aaron Heffernan stars as Ash, the tough guy of the group. As the youngest in a family of gypsies, he is skilled in bareknuckle fighting. However, he secretly hates this tradition and struggles to connect with his family as they refuse to accept that he is gay. To that, he finds solitude in Vinnie and the gang who totally accept him for who he is. Ash is instrumental in many of the group’s antics, often acting as the muscle. Heffernan has also starred in popular shows like Love/Hate, and War of the Worlds. In 2025, he will share the screen with Liam Neeson and Joe Keery in the disaster thriller, Cold Storage.
Steve Evets as Jim
Steve Evets is a standout in Brassic, starring as the foul-mouthed farmer Jim. Living alone on the farm, Jim allows Vinnie and his group to use his underground bunker to grow weed and hide out from the law when things get hot. Yet, he always wants something in return, often leading the group into even more trouble. As a well-known character actor, Evets is one of the most recognisable faces in British television. However, his role in Brassic may become his most iconic due to the command he has of the screen in every scene.
