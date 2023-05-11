Top Five Moments Of The Little Mermaid Trailer

Another Disney live-action spectacle returns as The Little Mermaid is finally set to be released during the summer season. Halle Bailey takes the lead in this upcoming remake as Ariel, the iconic mermaid and the youngest of King Triton’s daughters. Ariel longs to understand the world outside of the sea, though mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans. That’s until she makes a deal with the evil Ursula, who gives her the chance to experience life on land. But that opportunity comes at a price that puts her life — and her father’s crown —in jeopardy.
The Little Mermaid has an incredibly stacked cast that also includes Oscar winner Javier Bardem and Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy. A few Disney remakes have been hit-and-misses thus far, but The Little Mermaid trailer looks promising enough to garner excitement. Here are the five best moments that highlight the strengths of The Little Mermaid trailer.
1. It Starts With A Bang
The opening sequence needs to make an impact to garner anyone’s attention, and The Little Mermaid wastes no time there. It is nothing short of stunning, and the cinematography is top-notch. The shipwrecked scene leads viewers into Ariel’s world — it’s basically her character’s introduction.
It’s easy to understand her motivation, and the heroism she displays nicely paints her as the protagonist of the story. In past Disney live-action remakes it’s been noticeably difficult to recapture the magic and strength of select animated scenes. But this moment seems to get everything right. It may not be the film fans asked for, but it could turn out to be truly special based on The Little Mermaid trailer.
2. Melissa McCarthy As Ursula Is A Sight
Melissa McCarthy‘s Ursula is an interesting casting choice. The actress has proven her talents in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Nine Perfect Strangers. But this is her first true villain role in a feature. Again, the cinematography is the star here, with Ursula’s tentacles which are simply gorgeous to look at.
McCarthy’s performance is more subdued and grounded than expected, but her character was never over-the-top, to begin with. The layout of the scene is quite different than the animated version, so it’ll be interesting to see how Ursula’s musical number plays out here. Nevertheless, it’s a fun callback to a strong villain from the original movie.
3. Ariel’s Dance and Music Sequence
First things first, Halle Bailey has a beautiful voice. The dance sequence with the animals looks to recapture the majesty of the musical. There are just certain mechanics and mannerisms that will never properly translate from the animated version. However, the key thing is that the spirit of The Little Mermaid remains alive and well throughout this trailer. It should be fun to see how Rob Marshall is able to recreate many of the iconic moments from the original film.
4. King Triton’s Commanding Presence
Putting an Oscar winner in the supporting role hopefully means that Javier Bardem is given something to sink his teeth into. Sometimes, Disney live-action remakes tend to expand on a role or two. So, having Barden play King Triton means that he’ll be given a chance to add subtle depth to a straightforward character. Needless to say, Bardem looks right at home under the sea. There’s no telling whether his role has been expanded or simply remains the same. But it sure does seem like Bardem is up to the task of bringing life to a solid support character.
5. Ariel And Prince Eric Kiss
Prince Eric doesn’t get much screen time in The Little Mermaid trailer. Prince Eric was never much of a stand-out in the original because he’s somewhat bland. He’s there to be Ariel’s source of conflict from the outside world. Out of all the roles in the film, it would be great if Prince Eric was given a more colorful personality. Nevertheless, the sequences with him and Ariel are, at the very least, a visual treat. So, it should be quite interesting to see how their love plays out onscreen this time around.
