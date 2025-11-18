Emma Stone’s Reaction After Losing SAG Award To Lily Gladstone Is The Definition Of Grace

After becoming the first Indigenous woman to win her category at the Golden Globes last month, Lily Gladstone continues to make history, as the actress took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the 2024 SAG Awards.
The actress, nominated for her performance as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, became the first-ever Indigenous performer to achieve this recognition on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.
Emma Stone, who was nominated in the same category for playing Bella Baxter in Poor Things, erupted in applause when Lily was announced as the winner.
Last Saturday (February 24), Lily Gladstone took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the 2024 SAG Awards
Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety
In a clip that’s now going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), the 35-year-old star can be seen lifting up out of her seat to enthusiastically congratulate Lily on her win.
Other nominees included Annette Bening for Nyad, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, and Margot Robbie for Barbie.
Many social media users praised Emma for her generous reaction despite losing the award, writing, “She’s respecting the competition rather than complaining.”
Another movie fan highlighted both performers’ talent, saying, “Real recognizes real.”
Her friend, Emma Stone, showed an enthusiastic reaction despite losing the award
Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
“I love Emma Stone’s ecstatic reaction for Lily Gladstone after losing to her at the SAG Awards,” a third individual commented.
“This is what sisterhood looks like. People need to stop acting like these women hate each other and celebrate two amazing performances,” another user emphasized.
Watch Emma’s reaction below
In fact, the two actresses have formed a bond during this year’s awards season and collected a few gleaming statuettes along the way. In Vanity Fair’s 2024 Hollywood Issue, Lily revealed that she has become “fast friends” with Emma.
The first-time Oscar nominee showed off a gold ring that she called her “Infinity Stones ring,” which Emma gifted to her the day before.
“Then, she sent me a picture of her wearing the same one,” the actress said. “That’s our thing. We call each other Infinity Stones,” she added, referencing the powerful gems from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She then quipped that the duo were “talking” and “got big plans” about including actress Sharon Stone in their group.
Lily was nominated for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon
Image credits: Apple TV
Meanwhile, Emma was nominated for playing Bella Baxter in Poor Things
Image credits: Searchlight Pictures
Plus, speaking to the Washington Post about her successful year, Lily referred to Emma as her “sister in all this.”
“I’m getting all these sweet texts from her. Or we’re needing to vent about stuff. It’s a very sweet friendship,” the 37-year-old actress said of her fellow Oscar nominee.
When she took to the stage last Saturday to accept her award, Lily gave a powerful speech, addressing both the performers in the room and viewers at home and stressing the importance of storytelling as a means of bringing visibility to social issues.
In her acceptance speech, Lily highlighted that performers “bring empathy into a world that so much needs it”
Image credits: Netflix
“It’s truly a gift that we get to do this for a living,” she said. “That’s the win. It was getting to be here. It was getting to be on set. It was getting to tell stories.
“We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it. It’s so easy to distance ourselves. It’s so easy to close off to stop feeling, and we all bravely keep feeling, and that humanizes people. That brings people out of the shadows; it brings visibility.”
“Keep telling stories to everybody in this room, to everybody watching abroad. Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard.
“Thank you for all of the compassionate souls in this room and all of the storytellers here tonight. Keep speaking your truths, and keep speaking up for each other.”
“This is what sisterhood looks like,” someone wrote
