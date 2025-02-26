8 Most Shocking Eliminations in Beast Games Season 1

By all standards, Amazon Prime Video’s Beast Games season 1 was a huge success. Although critics thought otherwise, with the show receiving generally negative critical ratings, TV audiences loved every minute of it. Created and hosted by famous YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, Beast Games attracted over 50 million viewers within the first 25 days. The 10-episode Beast Games season 1 broke an impressive 44 Guinness World Records.
Already setting a world record with its initial win prize of $5 million, MrBeast was forced to double it to $10 million in the final episode after a successful coin flip. Throughout the season, audiences watched contestants face brutal challenges, leading to shocking and unpredictable exits. Unsurprisingly, the season was filled with surprises, alliances, betrayals, and shocking outcomes. While every challenge had its fair share of jaw-dropping moments, these were Beast Games season 1 most shocking eliminations.
1. Pre-game Challenge Elimination
Halfway through the season, audiences were already accustomed to MrBeast’s occasional offers for contestants to self-eliminate. However, nothing prepared viewers for the staggering $1 million offer presented to contestants before the games even began. With 1,000 contestants at the start of the TV show vying for $5 million, MrBeast offered $1 million to anyone willing to quit the show. However, the $1 million would be shared by the total number of contestants who self-eliminate.
Although there was initial hesitation, Player 177 set the ball rolling by opting for the guaranteed $1 million rather than gambling for $5 million. After that, it didn’t take long for others to join him for a share of his $1 million. In the end, 52 people eventually self-eliminated themselves from the Beast Games. While it came as a shock initially, walking away with $1 million without breaking a sweat seemed a fair deal. However, watching more people self-eliminated was shocking, even when the walk-away sum was less than a fraction of the cash prize they had joined the games to compete for. In the end, all self-eliminated contestants walked away with $19,230.
2. Self-Elimination to Save the Group
With 52 players eliminated, the Beast Games began with its first challenge. With the remaining 948 players still standing in rows and columns, the next challenge requires a player to self-sacrifice so that other players in their column advance to the next stage. Players were placed in rows and columns according to their numbers. Every player in the same column automatically became a teammate. If no players choose to eliminate themselves, the entire group is eliminated.
This was shocking because each of these 948 players had, a few minutes ago, an opportunity to walk away by sharing from the offered $1 million. Now, someone has to leave with nothing so others can have a chance to fight for $5 million. As much as it was honorable to see certain players sacrifice themselves for strangers they had just met, it was funnier to hear other players try to manipulate others to sacrifice for their group. In the end, three columns failed to produce a player, and all players from those three columns were eliminated, including those who self-eliminated to save their teammates.
3. The Team Eliminated Because of a Four-Second Delay
The next shocking elimination occurs in the second challenge in episode 3 (“The Solitary Experiment”). The infamous cube challenge puts three close contestants in a cube, with only two advancing to the next stage. The three contestants have to devise a game or strategy to determine which two players will leave the cube. The eliminated player from each group has to handcuff themselves to the wall of the cube. Like the challenges before it, this was no easy decision.
Although most eliminations were fair, a few manipulated and cheated their way to victory. Others, failed to come to a consensus on a game or strategy to determine a loser. However, the most shocking elimination in the cube challenge was from a group that, despite choosing players to advance, had all three players eliminated for failing to beat the timer. Overwhelmed with emotions from losing a close friend, all three players failed to hear MrBeast’s countdown. Although the losing player was handcuffed after the timer went off, they were four seconds too late.
4. Mental Quiz Game Elimination
After the private island win, players compete against each other in their chosen physical, mental, and chance games. The mental challenge was quite interesting, as players who opted for the challenge were made to take a test. Impressively, Player 858 answered 19 of the 20 questions correctly. Player 947 had the lowest score but was high enough to get her through to the next round. With contestants pitting against each other in the next challenge (Quiz), Players with the highest test score chose players as opponents. Player 858, the test challenge winner, picked the player with the lowest surviving score. In a shocking turn of events, Player 858 is eliminated after Player 947 beats him to lock in the buzzer and correctly answer the question.
5. The Habibi Brothers’ Elimination
As with any reality competition show, there are certain contestants who gravitate to being villains. Before the Cube challenge, it wasn’t public knowledge that they were brothers. Although they stayed under the radar in the first two episodes, they immediately had targets on their backs when others knew of their manipulative tactics in the Cube challenge. While their elimination was long-awaited, few could have guessed the Habibi brothers would be eliminated in the same challenge.
The younger brother, Player 527, was first eliminated before Player 539, who had held a grudge against them for a while, helped remove the second Habibi brother, Player 406. To make things interesting, MrBeast offered Player 539 a guaranteed $50,000 if he gave the older Habibi brother a second chance with a quiz. Thankfully, he refused, with the Habibi brothers’ elimination being one of Beast Games season 1 elimination highlights.
6. The Preacher’s Unexpected Elimination
The Beast Games season 1 had its fair share of alliances and friendships. One that quickly stood out was Player 991’s cult-like alliance. He was one of four selected leaders to turn down $1 million to keep his teammates in the game. Having been one of four selected leaders to turn down $1 million to keep his teammates in the game, Player 991 developed a surprising loyalty and allegiance. After most contestants offered Player 991 their coins in episode 4 (“The Golden Ticket”), his decision to pick four male friends and only a female rubbed off negatively on contestants and audiences.
Much of the hate or dislike Player 991 received was because of his claim of basing his decisions on his spirituality. Having survived several other challenges, it shocked audiences when he was eliminated in the seventh challenge in episode 6 (“Physical, Mental, Chance…Your Choice”). He’s one of 12 players eliminated in that round. His exit was a shock, especially because many believed he had a spiritual edge in making decisions. It was a shock that he couldn’t pick the right tile to stand on despite being offered an opportunity to change position after every round.
7. The Underdog’s Elimination
Player 947 stayed under the radar for much of Beast Games season 1. Besides her shocking victory against Player 898 in the mental quiz challenge, Player 947 never really seemed like a threat. However, in the season’s finale (“$10,000,000 Coin Flip”), she proved again to be an underdog that has often been underestimated. For no apparent, logical reason, the other contestants chose to aim at Player 947’s tube to eliminate her from the show. Although she tried to plead and reason with them, they all ignored her. She survived that round by making a surprising dunk into Player 937’s tube.
After progressing to the next challenge and believing she had no allies, Player 947 chose to work alone. With only four contestants left in the show, Player 947 seemed to have the upper hand at the next game, admitting memory games were all she had on her phone. Although she eventually proved to be a master at the game, she wrongly chose the starting tile, thus getting eliminated. Her elimination was shocking because it would have been avoidable if she hadn’t been betrayed initially and refused to trust anyone’s input.
8. Final Game Elimination
Players 830 and 831 were the Beast Games season 1 finalists. Although both players formed allegiances with different groups, they stood side-by-side in the season’s first challenge. Going into the finals, Player 830 had been the clear favorite, although Player 831’s backstory had a segment of viewers rooting for him.
Much like the private island’s final game, the final challenge had each finalist guess the suitcase in which the winning prize check was kept. With ten suitcases provided, audiences believed it would be a tightly fought round. However, piecing together information Player 830 had previously told him about her personal life, in a shocking turn of events, Player 831 correctly guessed the first suitcase where Player 830 had placed the check. Player 830’s elimination is one of, if not the most, shocking elimination in Beast Games season 1.
