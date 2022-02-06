Lessons We Picked Up from Watching the Queer Eye Reboot

Uplifting reality shows like Queer Eye adds a dose of positivity to our watch list. It certainly is a reprieve from the drama and catfights that are typically depicted on reality shows. The series, which is a reboot of the original Bravo franchise called Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, focuses on transforming people’s lives by featuring a lucky individual on each episode, who undergoes a week-long makeover journey with the show’s Fab Five in order to improve the different aspects of his/her life. We have witnessed countless of heartwarming moments throughout the years, and seen how much of an impact the show has contributed to peoples’ lives. It is a gift that keeps on giving, and an outstanding series that deserves all the attention it is getting. Here are five lessons we have picked up from watching the reboot:
5. The first step to happiness is self-love
The series cannot emphasize the importance of self-love in our lives enough. Our busy lifestyles often lead us to overlook taking good care of ourselves, and this can be detrimental, not just physically, but also emotionally and mentally in the long run. The Fab Five’s unique areas of expertise all revolve around self-care, and how we can make time for ourselves no matter how busy our lives get. It is all about taking that first step to prioritize ourselves, learn how to take it easy, and focus on the things that spark joy in our lives. Achieving inner peace and happiness is a choice, and it is solely up to us to make the right decision.
4. It’s never too late to start over
The series has featured a lot of middle-aged men and women who believed that growing old meant giving up on all your dreams and ambitions. Fortunately, the Fab Five was there to prove them wrong. We witnessed how the life of a middle-aged widow and restauranteur named Todd Maddox took on a 180-degree turn after he realized that there was still life after a great loss. Age really is just a number. We must not use it as a gauge or a limit on how far we can go in life. We are allowed to dream big and pursue our passions for as long as we still healthy enough to do so. Encountering setbacks should never discourage us to try again. Our lives can be likened to an unfinished novel. There is always room for new chapters to be unveiled.
3. Moving forward means learning to let go of the past
We may have learned by now that life is far from a bed of roses. It is actually more comparable to the thorns sticking out on the side of a rose. A lot of featured individuals on the show were unable to get out of a rut, because they were so focused on dwelling in the past. The Fab Five teaches us to acknowledge past traumas, but to not allow them to dictate the course of our lives. We have to learn how to totally let go and make peace with our past in order to fully move forward and start anew.
2. You don’t have to do everything on your own
When did asking for help become so taboo? The need to do everything on our own actually does more harm than good. One of the most memorable episodes in season 6 of the series was when the Fab Five visited Jamie Wallace-Griner, the founder of Safe in Austin, a nonprofit organization that rescues disadvantaged animals, and teaches kids who have disabilities to interact with them. Jamie was leading an inspiring but overwhelming life because of the numerous responsibilities she chooses to solely take on every day. The same can be said for Dr. Jereka Thomas-Hockaday, a healthcare professional, who is doing great things for her community, but whose micro-managing ways has led her to sacrifice valuable family time. The Fab Five swooped in and made all of us realize that there is nothing wrong with sharing the workload and learning how to delegate tasks. As the great Hellen Keller once said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
1. Be unapologetically you
The series has featured numerous unique personalities and back stories over the years. There were members of the LGBTQ community who were hesitant to fully come out of the closet, as well as people who found it easier to stay within the four walls of their comfort zone. The Fab Five made us realize that sometimes, we are our own worst enemy. We let our nerves get the best of us, and are always fearful about being judged. This type of mindset limits growth, and prevents us from unleashing our full potential. We should always be proud to be show our true self, and always remember that at the end of the day, the only opinion that truly matters is our very own.