The Best Long-Lasting Purchases That People Swear By: 50 Products That Are Worth The Investment

In our consumerist society, our minds are always looking for something to spend our money on.
Whether we need it or not, it’s here, it’s half-price, it’s the last one available. We make a purchase and get a quick dopamine release only to realize whatever we just bought is a questionable, often poorly made, and short-lived deal we won’t get far with. A couple of months, at best.
But the corner of Reddit known as “Buy It For Life” shows that not everything is meant to stack up in the landfills that are already polluting our planet. On the contrary, some things, like that baby crib in which you spend your first years in this world, or your dad’s belt you’ll never remember him without, are meant to last what seems like forever.
#1 Old Wooden Furniture Lasts Many Lifetimes
This Cradle was used by my grandfather and his 5 siblings 115 years ago. Then my father and his 5 siblings. Then me, my two brothers and 13 of my cousins. And lastly many of my cousins children and here, my third child
Image source: isaksvorten
#2 My Wife Isn’t A Jewelry Person But Loves To Cook. I Wanted A Forever Gift For Our Engagement So I Got Her These. I Get Them Sharpened For Our Anniversaries. Today Makes Ten Years
Image source: DrWindupBird
#3 Authentic 1910 Singer Sewing Machine Inherited From My Great Grandmother. Still Works
Image source: rainyrew
#4 Bought Those Haglöfs Boots On My 18th Birthday. This Week I Celebrated My 50th Birthday
Image source: denjohan
#5 I Have Bought So Many Beanies In My Life That All Eventually Rip But This Pokémon Beanie Has Been A Regular Wear Since I Was 3
It has no rips or discoloration. They don’t make them like they used to.
Image source: thecmanfranklin
#6 Vitantonio Pizzelle Iron (Italian Cookie Maker) From The 70s Or 80s
Image source: wakaOH05
#7 Since I Saw The Other Old Stove, Thought I’d Post Mine
Image source: Brvcewavne
#8 I Brought A 1920s Perfection Heater Back To Life. Now It’s Ready To Last Another Few Lifetimes. It Will Be Mostly A Display Piece Now, But It Does Still Work And Will Be Handy As An Emergency Heat Source
Image source: lotr5693
#9 1934 Chicago Mansion Still Has Its Original Jewett Custom Built-In Refrigerator
Image source: DrKenNoisewaterMD
#10 1956 Frigidaire Range
Image source: dezualy
#11 I Heard We Were Posting Vintage Cast Iron
Image source: Sma144
#12 World’s First Automatic Coffee Machine. 1952. Been In The Family For 70 Years. Still Works Perfectly
Image source: skaapjagter
#13 Since We Are Doing Clocks. Here Is Mine From The 90s
Image source: iwantaredditaccount
#14 My Grandfather’s Laundry Bag From Ww2. I’ve Been Using It For The Last 15 Years Or So And I Used It Through My Military Career Too
Image source: oswords
#15 Does My 1993 Volvo 240 Count? Odometer Broke A Few Years Ago At 346k. Runs Like A Champ Still
Image source: 16596
#16 My Wife’s Whirley-Pop That Her Grandmother Used. Still Makes Perfect Popcorn Every Time
Image source: hezzyb
#17 Greek Tortoise. A Little Pricey At ~200-500$ But Will Last You Around 125 Years If Well Cared For
Image source: DiaMat2040
#18 This Camera Has Been Going Strong Since The 1960s – Everything Still Works Flawlessly
Image source: frontyer0077
#19 I Refurbished A Henry! These Things Are Indestructible
Image source: J3ttf
#20 Bolesławiec Pottery/ Polish Pottery. The Left One Is 50+ Years From My Grandma. The Right One I Got For Christmas. Still The Same Design! Even Found A Replacement Lid For My Teapot That Was Broken 20 Years Ago
Image source: Semiecookie
#21 L.l. Bean Duck Boots From 1939
Image source: HailtotheWFT
#22 Fellow Teachers Need A New Stapler Every Couple Of Years, But My Ace Pilot 404 Endureth Forever!
Image source: admiral_clam
#23 1936 Ge Quiet Blade Fan
Image source: lotr5693
#24 44 Years Old And Still Going Strong
Image source: Snotagoodbot
#25 My Mom’s 1982 Ge Toaster. Same Age As Me. Used Every Day
Image source: TummyPuppy
#26 My Bike Just Turned 28 Years Young. I Still Ride It To Work Every Day, Rain Or Shine
Image source: SweetPickleRelish
#27 Just Picked This Baby Up. With A Little Work This Thing Will Outlast Me. 185j 1954
Image source: Clear-Possible-2802
#28 My Dad Wore This Watch Daily For 44 Years
Image source: mooomba
#29 I Inherited This Blender From My Grandmother. I Have No Idea How Old It Is. Still Runs Like A Top Though
Image source: tacosRpeople2
#30 This 1985 Spirit Of St Louis Field Radio That I Got From My Grandpa
Image source: HERMANNATOR85
#31 This Scissors, Over 50 Years, Belonged To My Grandmother. No Idea The Brand Tho
Image source: Blutusz
#32 Was Handed Down My Late Uncle’s 80s Stand Mixer, Still Works Like A Dream
Image source: Wavestormed
#33 18 Years Later, Thinking This Catfish Will Out Live Me
Image source: NeofelisNight
#34 My 2001 First Gen Ipod, Still Going Strong
Image source: edwardianpug
#35 My Mom’s Tupperware Brand Pickling Container Used Continuously Since 1979. This Thing Is A Beast
Image source: CharredPepperoni
#36 Fender Stratocaster – A True Buy It For Life
Image source: poppinwheelies
#37 My Mom Gave Me This Mini Oven 30 Years Ago. It’s From The 60s. I Can’t Count How Many Times I’ve Used It. It Now Lives In My Rv, And Is Definitely My Favorite Appliance!
Image source: midgegidgeisme
#38 My Dad Was Gifted This Radio When He Was 13, Still Uses It During His Morning Shower Every Day
Image source: Dmeterix
#39 My Dad Is So Excited About Having His Carhartt For More Than 20 Years Now!
Image source: WTFseriouslyWTH
#40 Japanese Scissors. Daily Use For 7 Years. Inherited From My Late Grandpa. Carbon Steel – Bluish Tint
Image source: Lightmyfire213
#41 Finally Did Some Retail Therapy. $80 At Walmart. Told My Mom That These Would Outlast Her, And Me, And Anyone Else Who’s Going To Get These
Image source: jerrycakes
#42 My Rival Crock Pot 3150. 50-Ish Years Old And Still Cooking Family Dinners Without A Hitch
Image source: RooshunVodka
#43 Hand Me Down Name Tag Trail On This Child’s Jacket
Image source: Mofomania
#44 Ray-O-Vac Sportsman Red Flasher Lantern Circa ’72
Image source: Ninnux
#45 My Son’s Towel Is An Heirloom
Image source: sceaga_genesis
#46 Solar Calculator Bought Circa 1985. Needs Brighter Light Now, Otherwise Works Perfectly, Even In Hexadecimal
Image source: lake_huron
#47 “The Longest-Lived Micrometer Than Can Be Bought.” J.t. Slocomb Micrometers And Stand, All Fully Restored By Myself. Each Mic Is Between 70-120 Years Old, And They’re All Still Accurate
Image source: ExHempKnight
#48 Got This Backpack When I Started High School In 1997
Image source: BamaboyinUT
#49 I’ve Had This Texas Instruments Scientific Calculator Since 6th Grade, It’s Now Getting Me Through Finals In My First Semester Of College
Image source: OrangeDesert
#50 My Old Sony Mp3 Walkman From 2008 Still Works And Is Filled To The Brim With 00s Greatest Hits
Image source: stvneads
