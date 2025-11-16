“People Who Are Incapable Of Admitting They Are Wrong” And 30 Other Deal-Breakers, As Shared By Our Community

We all are different, there’s nothing new about that. However, we try to make connections with those similar to us. Whether it be hobbies, values, or general perception of life, we tend to stick with those that have matching approaches.
On the other hand, we often meet people whose behavior clashes with ours. Thinking about that, I asked our pandas to share their biggest deal-breakers. Scroll down for the answers!
#1
Religion. Fine for you. Don’t try to sell or convert me. I’m an adult, educated, older. A lot of people use it to separate, to misinform, excuse or convert. No thanks.
#2
Selfishness, rudeness and not liking animals. That’s my top 3.
Note: You are off the hook if you don’t like animals because of an allergy or a bad experience. The first two are non-negotiable.
#3
Deal breaker – they don’t like my dog.
Bigger deal breaker – my dog doesn’t like them.
#4
People who are incapable of admitting they are wrong no matter how large or small.
#5
The inability to discuss or maturely debate. Most things people argue about and get angry over are subjective. You should be able to express your views and opinions without being shut down or criticized in a harsh, hateful manner.
To add on to that, people should just plain listen to one another, given the “speaker” is being respectful.
#6
1. Animal abuser
2. Not caring about other people’s interests or life
3. They are racist, sexist, or ableist. Pretty much any kind of “ist”.
4. Homophobes and transphobes also are no deal.
These types of people will never be my friends.
#7
People who are unable to apologize or use the term “I apologize and am sorry”.
#8
Lying, especially incompetent bald-faced lying that would insult any person’s intelligence. My childhood was so full of self-righteous liars that it is a real trigger point for me.
#9
Not vaccinating.
#10
People who use excuses to justify their bad behavior. “But I’m like this because of XYZ, you understand, right?” No, no we don’t.
#11
Personally: Trump lover, lying, smoking, bad hygiene.
Things that I’d love to see changed in the US: attitudes about climate change, severe problems with education, and government subsidies to huge corporations that don’t freakin’ need them.
#12
Looking down on those less fortunate than you. Just because someone is struggling (doesn’t matter in what regard, physically, mentally, financially, etc.), we shouldn’t look down upon them. It doesn’t necessarily make them an intrinsically bad person. Be kind.
#13
Double standards.
#14
Rudeness, there is no need for it at any time, even if the other person is an a**, always be kind. Kindness winds them up even more, it’s great.
#15
Not respecting my time.
#16
Dehumanizing anyone
#17
Not respecting my space, both physically and with my time. I’m someone who needs a lot of time to myself, to relax and recharge my social batteries, and while I do want to spend time with you, I also need you to understand that I can’t give you every free minute I have.
#18
→Rudeness to and ignoring of service workers.
→Racism, sexism, intolerance
#19
Casual lawbreaking. Rifer now than ever before, if someone has no respect for a simple set of rules that civilized people are supposed to abide by, they’re going to treat everything and everyone in their world (including you) with the same lack of respect.
#20
If they’ve ever cheated. I can’t trust a person like that.
#21
A weird one – but since this is opinion – being undependable.
#22
1) Disrespecting or insulting a person because of their race. I have never once in my life had a single negative thought in my head because of this. I realize that we are a bit different, and I truly enjoy the experience of learning.
2) Disrespecting or insulting a lady. I consider myself a true gentleman. The term does confuse me a bit though. If a man goes too far all gentleness flies out the window. More than once I have ended up in the ER because of this. (Them as well, of course).
3) Disrespecting or insulting a person because of their sexual orientation. My Uncle Mike was gay and was far more of a true father to me than the neglectful/abusive thing that impregnated my mother. He bought me my first wristwatch, taught me how to drive a car and taught me to believe in myself and have true self-respect.
4) Disrespecting or insulting a person because of homelessness. I have done literally hundreds of hours of volunteer work for them, feeding them primarily (ex Chef) but many other ways as well. I have spoken and gotten close to many of them, and the overwhelming majority are there because they have simply fallen on hard times such as losing a job. Others unfortunately have mental issues, and others (ladies primarily) are simply trying to escape abusive relationships.
I admit that I am a bit of a rare breed. I tend to care about others more than I care about myself.
#23
People who are too materialistic and like expensive stuff and can’t even afford it, people who glorify Kardashians.
#24
Trying to ‘cure’ someone with mental illness by putting them in situations that make it worse
#25
People who think things like shoplifting are a joke. I get that, more than even, people wanna stick it to the Man…but jeez guys, it’s the little guys that catch hell for your amusement. Knock it off.
And being rude to service workers in general.
#26
1. Lack of compassion. 2. Corporal punishment. 3. Backpedaling/making terrible excuses. 4. Gum smacking (misophonia) 5. Terrible bias 6. Toxic masculinity/femininity 7. Litter bugs 8. Ppl who spread lies/misinformation on medicine/science.
#27
Lying. Honesty is the only policy unless it’s a joke, but don’t forget to let everyone in on it afterward.
#28
Turning everything into extremes and using Ad hominem argumentations. Way too common lately, though
#29
Smoking tobacco. It killed my father and I just can’t handle it. It’s still a trigger to this day.
#30
People who don’t accept others for being themselves. No matter their color, gender, preference (in anything really), background, appearance, style, ANYTHING. We are all people. Why can’t so many people except that?
