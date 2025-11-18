Kelly Bishop Picks Her Favorite Of Rory’s Boyfriends In ‘Gilmore Girls’: “He Had A Manly Quality”

Kelly Bishop, the woman who gave us the delightfully snarky Emily Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, just dropped a little nugget of nostalgia that will have fans of the show smiling.
In a recent interview, the 80-year-old actress confessed who was her favorite of all of Rory’s love interests on the show.
Kelly’s character, Emily, is Rory’s sophisticated and often critical grandmother. Her relationship with her granddaughter (played by Alexis Bledel) is marked by a blend of high expectations, tough love, and genuine care.
Kelly Bishop revealed her top pick among all of Rory’s suitors on the beloved show, Gilmore Girls
Image credits: Gilmore Girls / Instagram
Image credits: Gilmore Girls / Instagram
The glamorous grandma from the show sat down for an interview tied to the upcoming release of her memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl.
When asked which of Rory’s boyfriends she preferred, she revealed that she is a proud member of Team Logan, the dashing and self-assured Yale undergrad who swept Rory off her feet.
“In terms of Rory’s boyfriend, are you Team Logan, Team Jess, or Team Dean?” the interviewer asked.
The show ran from 2000 to 2007 before Netflix’s 2016 sequel series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, aired
Image credits: Gilmore Girls / Instagram
“Rory’s boyfriends, well, I have to admit I’m Team Logan,” she said, “although I really love the other two.”
She continued to say that it was the “manly quality” about him that set him apart from the other suitors.
“There is something about Logan. There’s something about his acting that I particularly liked in working with him, is he had a very manly quality,” she said. “Where the other guys were like boys, great boys. But Logan was like an old movie star, like a man.”
The 80-year-old actress confessed that she’s firmly on Team Logan, highlighting his “manly quality” compared to Rory’s other boyfriends
Fans of the show will remember that Logan proposed to Rory at the end of the series, only for her to turn him down to pursue her career as a travel journalist. Still, their story didn’t end there, as they were reunited in the Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. They had a complicated affair while being in other relationships.
And then, in classic Gilmore Girls fashion, their revival ended with a bombshell: Rory got pregnant. The question of who the father was remained one of the show’s most tantalizing mysteries.
The scoop comes as Kelly is promoting her new memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl
Valerie Campbell, a costume supervisor who worked on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, had set the record straight and revealed that Logan, indeed, had fathered baby Gilmore.
“The only obvious choice is—you guessed it—Logan,” Valerie said in a TikTok video last year. “It was supposed to be very, very, very, very, very obvious.”
Matt Czuchry, who played the character of Logan on the show, touched upon the subject but refused to give a direct answer.
The show’s biggest cliffhanger—the identity of Rory’s baby’s father—was one of the show’s most tantalizing mysteries
“[Creator] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and [executive producer] Dan [Palladino], they told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want,’” the Resident star told Us Weekly in 2022.
“And I never have because one, that’s for them to say. Ultimately this is Amy and Dan’s show and it’s Lauren [Graham’s] show and it’s Alexis’ show,” he continued. “It’s not mine. And so, for me, it doesn’t feel like the right place to say who it may or may not be.”
