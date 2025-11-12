I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

I am a photographer. It’s what I love and the food for my soul. It’s what gets me up in the morning. I go to Scotland, specifically the Cairngorms, at least once a year. Last time I was privileged enough to visit, it was the perfect season for British wild mushrooms and fungi. I never got bored with the subject and was most delighted when spotting some mushrooms. My family thought I was mad, throwing myself on the ground in various terrains and into indelicate positions, to capture ‘that’ shot. I hope you get some pleasure from my endeavours.
Weird Orange X
Weird Orange
Small Shroom
Shroom Thread
Red FunGuys
Neon Punk Fungi
Small Guys
I Pop
Texture Shroom
Plain In Moss
Mushroom Goo
G Force Shroom
Snow Shroom
I Lich Shrooms
Fly Guys Fungi
Fairy Shroom Stools
Cream Thread Shroom
Messed Up Shrooms
Weird Orange B
Elfs Cap
