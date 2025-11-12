I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

by

I am a photographer. It’s what I love and the food for my soul. It’s what gets me up in the morning. I go to Scotland, specifically the Cairngorms, at least once a year. Last time I was privileged enough to visit, it was the perfect season for British wild mushrooms and fungi. I never got bored with the subject and was most delighted when spotting some mushrooms. My family thought I was mad, throwing myself on the ground in various terrains and into indelicate positions, to capture ‘that’ shot. I hope you get some pleasure from my endeavours.

More info: Facebook

Weird Orange X

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Weird Orange

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Small Shroom

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Shroom Thread

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Red FunGuys

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Neon Punk Fungi

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Small Guys

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

I Pop

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Texture Shroom

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Plain In Moss

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Mushroom Goo

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

G Force Shroom

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Snow Shroom

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

I Lich Shrooms

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Fly Guys Fungi

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Fairy Shroom Stools

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Cream Thread Shroom

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Messed Up Shrooms

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Weird Orange B

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Elfs Cap

I Take Pictures Of Funky Fungi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
Field Of Light: Artist Uses 50,000 Lights To Turn Desert Into Surreal Fairytale
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
3 Piece Table Set Given New Life
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
We Lucked Out And Had The Most Amazing Conditions During Our Trip To North Italy
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
5 TV Villains You Love to Hate
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2023
Woman Cuts In Front Of Elderly Man At Grocery Store, Cashier Uses Her Own Words To Hand Out Karma
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.