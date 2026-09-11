“I Never Thought Leopards Would Eat MY Face”: 40 Times Hypocrisy Came Back To Bite Someone (New Pics)

The world is full of loudmouths throwing their weight behind policies and beliefs that often make no sense at all. This is the crowd that votes for, supports, endorses, and wants to impose things on other people. “As long as I’m comfortable and safe in my ivory tower,” they seem to think. Until one day, the glass slipper falls off and finds its way onto the other foot.
Imagine this: A woman votes for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party, and then one day, that decision literally comes back to bite her. “I never thought leopards would eat MY face,” she sobs, as those who voted otherwise look on in glee. Call it consequences, call it karma, call it winning stupid prizes after playing stupid games… Either way, we’re here for it.
If you’re itching to say, “I told you so!” keep scrolling. Bored Panda has put together a list of posts from an online community dedicated to rubbing dirt in the faces of those who seem to deserve it. Leopards Ate My Face is the place to go when you feel like reveling in a bit of schadenfreude. Here are some of the page’s best posts.
#1 You Know Who She Voted For
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#2 Anti-Feminist Woman Discovers Anti-Feminist Men Hate Women
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#3 Maga Truck Driver Struggles To Pay For Gas
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Everyone and the stray dog seems to have a hot take whenever election season arrives. Sometimes, their views make no sense at all. Someone who appeared to stand for something is now boldly talking about voting for a party that completely goes against their beliefs and values. It’s a phenomenon as old as time, and something that experts have studied closely.
“Although voting against your beliefs seems illogical, political choices are driven by a complex interplay of incentives, feelings, and interpretations, and each person has a unique outlook and world experience,” explains the team at Merrimack Valley Psychological Associates.
#4 Shock That Nothings Changed
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#5 Maybe The Real Tax Cuts Were The Money We Lost Along The Way
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#6 Feminist Conservative
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The psychologists say that many Americans feel firmly aligned with either the Democratic or Republican party based on whether their views on socioeconomic issues lean more liberally or conservatively. Their chosen party becomes almost like family to them, and they see it as part of their identity.
“If a person’s favored party elects a representative who goes against either their ideals or the convictions of the party itself, they may still feel the impulse to vote for them to keep their preferred party in power,” explain the experts. “They may even try to amend or ignore their own ideals to justify their choice.”
#7 I Never Thought That Voting To Leave Europe Would Mean That I Had To Leave Europe, Weeps Deluded Man
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#8 She Wanted To Punish The Democrats, But Ended Up Being Punished Herself
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#9 Andrew Tate Helped Elect The People Who Decide Extraditions. They Just Declined To Save Him From One
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Those who have been loyal to a particular political party for a while are likely to consume media that favors that party. This means that they’ll probably not be exposed to much positive coverage of the opposition.
Then there’s the issue of something called identity politics. “Voters often support candidates who represent their identities, including race, gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status,” Merrimack psychologists explain. “When political parties, campaigns or candidates embody or prioritize these identities, individuals may feel a stronger emotional connection to them.”
They add that many voters, especially those who are currently marginalized or threatened by the opposing party, are motivated by policies that promise better living circumstances.
#10 When Right-Wing Women Find Out They Were Never Part Of The “Good Ones” Club 😆
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#11 Maga Is Shocked When Republicans Are Always At Wars
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#12 New Zealander Overstayed On A Visitor Visa, Joined The Marines, Thought That It Made Him A US Citizen, Voted For The Current President, Found Out That He Is Not A US Citizen, Now Facing Deportation
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Award-winning columnist Sam Houston warns that treating party loyalty as more important than a candidate’s character, competence, judgment and record can be a dangerous proposition.
“The first danger is party loyalty can cause voters to overlook serious flaws in individual candidates,” he explains. “A voter may strongly identify with a particular party and therefore feel obligated to support whoever carries its label.” Houston says that this can create a situation in which candidates are effectively given a “free pass.”
In other words, their bad conduct may be dismissed or overlooked simply because they belong to the preferred party.
#13 Huh. Wonder What Made Her Come To This Shocking Realization
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#14 “The Checkout Line Wasn’t Supposed To Be Bipartisan”
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#15 Who’d Have Thought Brexit Would Mean Less Trade With The UK?
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Houston adds that unconditional party support also reduces accountability.
“Politicians are more likely to behave responsibly when they know voters will judge them on their individual performance,” says the commentator. “If elected officials believe party supporters will vote for them regardless of what they do, there is less incentive to listen to constituents, compromise when necessary or admit mistakes.”
#16 When Your Plan Backfires
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#17 29-Year Incumbent Congressman Uses Pro-Israel Stance To Alienate Voters, Gets Shellacked In The Primary
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#18 She’s A Republican Rep From Tennessee. Her Son Got Deployed Today
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Houston believes that a responsible voter should always examine the individual candidate. And ask themselves: What is their record? Do they demonstrate honesty and sound judgment? Do they understand the responsibilities of the office? Are their promises realistic? How have they behaved when confronted with disagreement or difficult decisions?
“Most importantly,” he says, “Would we trust this person with the authority of public office if their name appeared without a party label? Or with a different party label?”
#19 Voting For Their Son To Potentially Die Because The Other Lady Had A Weird Laugh And Was Female
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#20 Three-Time Voter Who Mocked Laid-Off Federal Workers Has Now Reached The ‘Find Out’ Phase Of FAFO
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#21 Female Maga Supporter Praises Female Soldiers Only To Be Attacked With Sexist Remarks From Male Cultists
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Merrimack’s experts say that even when their own belief systems are challenged, some voters will stick to a party simply because they are familiar with it. They perceive it as “safer,” and voting becomes a case of, “Rather the devil I know.”
“Even if the socioeconomic landscape has not been favorable for many years or the party’s policies have shifted away from the person’s favor, voters may continue to elect the long-standing ruling party under the assumption that ‘the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t,'” they explain.
#22 Maga Only Learns When It Happens To Someone They Know
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#23 Chair Of America First Women
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#24 Mormon Senators Outraged That Cult They Viciously Defended And Supported No Longer Acknowledges Their Religion
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#25 At Least You’re Getting What You Voted For. Too Bad The Rest Of Us Keep Getting What You Voted For Too
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#26 Dan Crenshaw Finds Out That ‘Alternative Facts’ Work Both Ways
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#27 4 Muslims Attended Texas Gop Convention. They Were Rejected And Told To Leave The Country. One Left In Tears
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#28 Woman Realizes “No Tax On Social Security” Was A Lie
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#29 The Coward Approach
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#30 Surely *my* Money Would Buy Influence With Trump
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#31 January 6er Who Was Pardoned, Isn’t Doing So Well Because Karma Said Hello
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#32 When Non-White People Try To Get Validation From White Supremacists, Thinking They’re One Of The “Good Ones”
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#33 Far-Right Texas Politicians Applauded A Supreme Court Ruling That Allows Private Businesses To Refuse Service To Others. But Now, Big Bend Businesses Are Refusing Service To Wall Contractors
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#34 The Hate You Foster Comes Back To Bite You
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#35 I Knew The Chance Was Good Given Some Of My Family’s Voting History, And Yet I Was Still Somewhat Surprised To See My Own Aunt Post This Today
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#36 “I Voted For A Separatist Party With A Leader Who Had Always Been Very Vocal About Secession, Now I Am Surprised She Wants To Secede”
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#37 When A Grifting Hater Doesn’t Hate A Movie Enough
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#38 Men With The Most Hostile And Derogatory Views Of Women Are The Most Enthusiastic Supporters Of The Tradwife Movement — Not The Chivalrous Protectors The Movement’s Social Media Aesthetic Would Have You Believe
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#39 Voters On Snap Are Sad After Voting For Anti-Snap Party
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#40 Conservative Muslim Doctor, Upset About Republicans Attacking Muslim Republicans. While Texas Republicans Try To “Stop Islam”
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