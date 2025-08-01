40 Hilariously Relatable Comics About Retail Life By Stephen Beals (New Pics)

If you’ve ever survived a shift in retail, this comic series might hit way too close to home – in the best way possible. Back on Bored Panda for the 11th time, STBeals delivers a fresh batch of painfully relatable and laugh-out-loud strips that perfectly capture the chaos of everyday life.

From entitled customers and clueless managers to messy toddlers and exhausted parents, STBeals finds humor in the madness with simple, expressive art and spot-on timing. The struggles are real… but at least you can laugh through them.

Scroll down to see if you can find a piece of your own life in one of these panels. And if you’d like to check out earlier strips by this cartoonist, be sure to browse our previous posts.

More info: Instagram | stbeals.com | Facebook | x.com | gocomics.com

#1

Image source: stbeals

#2

Image source: stbeals

#3

Image source: stbeals

#4

Image source: stbeals

#5

Image source: stbeals

#6

Image source: stbeals

#7

Image source: stbeals

#8

Image source: stbeals

#9

Image source: stbeals

#10

Image source: stbeals

#11

Image source: stbeals

#12

Image source: stbeals

#13

Image source: stbeals

#14

Image source: stbeals

#15

Image source: stbeals

#16

Image source: stbeals

#17

Image source: stbeals

#18

Image source: stbeals

#19

Image source: stbeals

#20

Image source: stbeals

#21

Image source: stbeals

#22

Image source: stbeals

#23

Image source: stbeals

#24

Image source: stbeals

#25

Image source: stbeals

#26

Image source: stbeals

#27

Image source: stbeals

#28

Image source: stbeals

#29

Image source: stbeals

#30

Image source: stbeals

#31

Image source: stbeals

#32

Image source: stbeals

#33

Image source: stbeals

#34

Image source: stbeals

#35

Image source: stbeals

#36

Image source: stbeals

#37

Image source: stbeals

#38

Image source: stbeals

#39

Image source: stbeals

#40

Image source: stbeals

#41

Image source: stbeals

#42

Image source: stbeals

#43

Image source: stbeals

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
