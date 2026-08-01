Leon Thomas III: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Leon Thomas III
August 1, 1993
Brooklyn, New York City, US
33 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Leon Thomas III?
Leon George Thomas III is an American actor, singer, and songwriter known for his versatile artistic expressions. His distinct blend of R&B, soul, and hip-hop has garnered critical acclaim.
He first gained widespread recognition for his role as Andre Harris in the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Victorious. His musical talents on the show foreshadowed a successful career as a Grammy-winning producer and recording artist.
Early Life and Education
His early years in Brooklyn, New York City, were shaped by a family deeply rooted in music and performance. His father, Leon Thomas II, and mother, Jayon Anthony, provided a creative environment, though his parents divorced when he was young, and his mother later remarried.
Thomas made his Broadway debut at age ten as Young Simba in The Lion King, an experience that honed his stage presence and vocal abilities. He later studied music at Tennessee State University, furthering his formal musical education.
Notable Relationships
Leon Thomas III has largely maintained a private stance regarding his romantic life in recent years. While previously linked to various individuals through industry rumors, he has not publicly confirmed any ongoing relationships.
He has no children, and public records do not indicate any confirmed partners since his last known long-term relationship.
Career Highlights
Leon Thomas III initially rose to prominence starring as Andre Harris on the hit Nickelodeon series Victorious from 2010 to 2013. This role showcased his acting and musical abilities to a global audience.
Beyond acting, Thomas has found significant success as a songwriter and record producer, notably as part of the duo The Rascals. He contributed to major albums for artists like Ariana Grande, Drake, and SZA.
His production work earned him a Grammy Award in 2023 for Best R&B Song for SZA’s acclaimed track “Snooze,” solidifying his influence in modern R&B.
Signature Quote
“Don’t let any of these companies put you in a box and tell you what you can’t do.”
Follow Us