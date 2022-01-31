Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Astrid & Lilly Save the World

2022 has gotten off to a great start in terms of TV shows. It seems like every other week there’s a new TV show that has the potential to be a huge hit. This week, it’s SyFy’s new series, Astrid & Lilly Save the World. The series revolves around two high school students who find themselves tasked with saving the world. However, Astrid and Lilly aren’t your stereotypical heroes and they will certainly face some challenges along the way. Astrid & Lilly Save the World premiered on SyFy on January 26 and will air on the network every week at 10 pm EST.  Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Astrid & Lilly Save the World.

1. The Show Is Filmed In Canada

Not only does Astrid & Lilly Save the World take place in Canada, but the series was filmed there as well. Filming took place in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and Labrador and began in the fall of 2021. The show’s leading ladies were born and raised in Canada and still live there today.

2. The Show’s Stars Aren’t Actually High School Age

Like almost every other show set in high school, the actors in Astrid & Lilly Save the World aren’t actually teenagers. While we don’t know exactly how old Jana Morrison (Astrid) and Samantha Aucoin (Lilly) are, we do know that they are both in their early 20s.

3. The Future of the Show is Uncertain

As of now, there is no word on whether or not Astrid & Lilly Save the World will be brought back for a second season. This isn’t concerning considering the fact that the series is just getting started. However, there are already a lot of people who are hoping the show will have a long run.

4. The Show Has Been Compared to Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is easily one of the most memorable science fiction shows of the late 90s and early 2000s. Time Magazine has already compared Buffy and Astrid & Lilly Save the World by saying that “Astrid & Lilly Saves the World is like Buffy minus the male gaze”.

5. The Show Will Highlight The Realities of Body Shaming

In the show, both Astrid and Lilly are overweight and this fact plays a central role in their storylines. Due to their size, both girls are regular targets for bullies and they are often made to feel bad about themselves. In fact, bullying is part of what sparked their mission to save the world.

6. The Cast Features Up And Coming Actors

If you see the cast list for Astrid & Lilly Save the World, you probably won’t see any names you recognize. That’s because many of the show’s cast members are just getting their start in the entertainment industry. However, despite not having much on-screen experience, all of the actors put on incredible performances.

7. You May Still Enjoy The Show If You Aren’t Into Sci-Fi

If you’re not a fan of science fiction, you may automatically have written Astrid & Lilly Save the World off. However, the truth is that even people who don’t typically like science fiction can still enjoy the series. The storyline has lots of other elements that you may be able to connect with.

8. The Show Has No Social Media Profiles

These days, it’s very common for people to follow their favorite shows on social media. Unfortunately for Astrid & Lilly fans, that won’t be an option. As of now, the show doesn’t have any official social media profiles. It’s also unclear which hashtag people should use when discussing the show on social media.

9. The Show Has Already Gotten Positive Reviews

Several reviewers have already shared their thoughts on Astrid & Lilly Save the World, and so far the reviews seem to be pretty good. Lee Arvoy of TV Source Magazine wrote, “From the outset, the show knows what it wants to be, fully embracing the weirdness of it all and the humor of the situations Astrid and Lilly find themselves in. At the same time, it has some real deep moments of reflection, diving into the inner workings of the girls and how their past struggles affect them. It also provides for some great inner growth for their characters.”

10. The Show Has Plenty of Comedy

One of the best things about Astrid & Lilly Save the World is the fact that the show offers a little something for everyone. Viewers will be surprised by how many topics the show addresses, and they may also be surprised by how funny it is. Sure, there will be some intense moments, but there will also be lots of time to laugh.

