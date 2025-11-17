The Winning Photos Of The Contest “Nature” By AAP Magazine Have Just Been Announced, And Here Are The Best 24 Pics

We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 24 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #33: Nature. Predominantly women photographers, they come from 11 different countries and 3 continents.
For this new edition of All About Photo Magazine, we chose to feature projects that beautifully capture the essence of nature, highlighting the magnificence of landscapes, wildlife, and flora & fauna.
Nature photography is a captivating art form that not only celebrates the Earth’s majestic beauty but also plays a vital role in conveying a profound message of conservation and environmental stewardship. Through the lens of a camera, photographers have the unique ability to capture the exquisite details of our natural world, from the grandeur of towering mountains to the delicate intricacies of a flower’s petal. These images serve as powerful ambassadors for the planet, reminding us of the breathtaking wonders that surround us every day.
#1 The Winner Of Aap Magazine 33 Is Thomas Vijayan (Canada) With The Image Golden Headed Langur
I had taken this image while I was riding on a boat in Vietnam. The Cat Ba langur (Trachypithecus poliocephalus), also known as the golden-headed langur, is a critically endangered species of langur endemic to Cát Bà Island, Vietnam. Only 65-67 individuals remaining. Average body length is 20 inches (50 cm), then tails extend another 3 feet (85 cm). Their Infants are born a flamboyant orange and keep their bright coloring until about four months of age, it takes several years for them to fully fade into adult coloration. The species nearly went extinct 20 years ago due to rampant poaching for traditional medicine and hunting for sport.
#2 Young Lion, Ngorongoro, Tanzania From The Series ‘Infrared African Wildlife’ © Paolo Amel
#3 Colourful Sunrise In Patagonia © Carmen Villar
#4 Hydrothermal Basin, Wyoming. 2022 From The Series ‘American Nature’ © Nathan Rochefort
#5 Ready To Jump From The Series ‘The Hypnotic Red-Eyed Leaf Frog’ © Pablo Trilles Farrington
#6 Groom With A View From The Series ‘Here Today, Gone Tomorrow’ © Turgay Uzer
#7 Buttercups From The Series ‘The Wild Cosmos’ © Diane Hemingway
#8 Merzouga © Olivier Unio
#9 Entwined From The Series ‘A Chance Encounter’ © Jo Fields
#10 Gucci From The Series ‘Night Creatures’ © Lev L Spiro
#11 Color Poppies Iv From The Series ‘Gymnopédies’ © Jean Karotkin
#12 The Third Place Winner Is Christina Mcfaul (United States) With The Series ‘Sanctuary In The Wild’
The earth is dreaming through us, and we must awaken to it. I find sanctuary in wild places that live and breathe here and now – within and without. Discovering the magic and mystery of the wild, is a reminder that we too are wild.
I was raised on a lake nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, where fences were non-existent and I roamed freely. It is where my bond with nature took root. I wish to convey this sense of wonder and discovery in my portrait, still life, and landscape photography.
#13 Southern Magnolia 2023 (Tricolor Gum Bichromate Over Cyanotype Print) From The Series ‘The Old Garden’ © Diana Bloomfield
#14 Untitled, From The Series ‘A Passing’ © Calli Mccaw
#15 The Second Place Winner Is Teri Figliuzzi (United States) With The Series ‘Gathering’
Gathering” is an ongoing series of phytograms using botanicals as the subject matter to bring focus to all stages of life and its fragility, both tangible and ethereal.
#16 Modern Rabbit Underwater From The Series ‘New Cosmos Underwater’ © Alexej Sachov
#17 Poetry Of A Leaf © Jacqui Turner
#18 Nature’s Depths And Human Traces From The Series ‘Interlinked Realities’ © Gulgun Guna
#19 Sweet Gum Embroidered From The Series ‘Nature Embroidered’ © Myrtie Cope
#20 From The Inside © Stéphane Garnavault
#21 A Drop Of Silence From The Series ‘Elsewhere’ © Francisco Gonzalez Camacho
#22 Dream Along From The Series ‘Nature Of Europe’ © Thaddäus Biberauer
#23 Untitled 6201, 2021 From The Series ‘Semaphore’ © Torrance York
#24 Tendril From The Series ‘He Ephemeral: Leaf And Stem’ © Kelly O’leary
