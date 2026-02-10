80 Cat-Themed Artworks Throughout History, As Shared By This Community

If you think cats only took over the internet recently, think again. Long before memes and viral videos, felines were already making their mark on canvases, sculptures, and manuscripts across centuries. From ancient depictions to classical masterpieces and modern interpretations, artists have long been fascinated by their mystery, elegance, and undeniable charm.
The Instagram page ‘Cats in Art‘ celebrates this timeless obsession by curating artworks from different eras, all featuring our favorite four-legged muses. We’ve gathered some standout pieces from the page for you to enjoy, so scroll down and take a journey through history.
#1
“Woman and Cat” by Peter Harskamp
Image source: art_cats.love
#2
Unknown artist, painting from XVII century
Image source: art_cats.love
#3
“Mother Cat with her Kittens” by Henriëtte Ronner-Knip
Image source: art_cats.love
#4
“Her Favourite Pet” by Léon Jean Basile Perrault, 1800s, France
Image source: art_cats.love
#5
“Sleeping Girl” by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, 1880, The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, MA, USA
Image source: art_cats.love
#6
Image source: danielarthury
#7
“Sita And Sarita, Or Young Girl With A Cat” by Cecilia Beaux
Image source: art_cats.love
#8
“The Couple” by Inessa Morozova
Image source: art_cats.love
#9
Paintings by Alexandre-François Desportes, France
Image source: art_cats.love
#10
“Three black cats” by Carl Karhler
Image source: art_cats.love
#11
“The Bachelor’s Party” by Louis Wain, 1939
Image source: art_cats.love
#12
Image source: danielarthury
#13
“Mother” by Sarah Fox-Davies
Image source: art_cats.love
#14
Artwork by Daniel Arthur
Image source: art_cats.love
#15
“Cat at the Window” by Antonio Guzman Capel
Image source: art_cats.love
#16
“Girl in Red Dress with Cat and Dog”
by Ammi Phillips, 1830, USA
Image source: art_cats.love
#17
“Children with a Cat,” by Dirck Hals, 1631, The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, MA, USA
Image source: art_cats.love
#18
“Ankle View with Cat” by Carol Wilson
Image source: art_cats.love
#19
“Cat king,” Germany, 15th century
Image source: art_cats.love
#20
“Armed and Dangerous,” England, 15th century
Image source: art_cats.love
#21
“Nina with Cats” by Gabriele Munter, 1927
Image source: art_cats.love
#22
Artwork by Francis-Marie Martinez de Picabia
Image source: art_cats.love
#23
Artwork by Franz Mark, 1910
Image source: art_cats.love
#24
“Great Cat” by Miroco Machico
Image source: art_cats.love
#25
“In the yard” by Olga Kvasha, Ukraine
Image source: art_cats.love
#26
Artwork by Maya Perez
Image source: art_cats.love
#27
“In a Roman Osteria” by Carl Bloch
Image source: art_cats.love
#28
“Night cat” by Dillon Samuelson
Image source: art_cats.love
#29
Tocoro Comugi
Image source: art_cats.love
#30
Painting by Vanessa Stockard
Image source: art_cats.love
#31
La Baronne Émile D’Erlanger, ROMAINE BROOKS, 1924
Image source: art_cats.love
#32
Image source: thedancingcatart
#33
Image source: demtsiu
#34
“Cats” by Frank Mark, 1909
Image source: art_cats.love
#35
Artwork by August Macke, 1910
Image source: art_cats.love
#36
“Cat in a Summer Meadow by Bruno Liljefors, 1920
Image source: art_cats.love
#37
“Straight on Till Morning” by Maggie Vandewalle
Image source: art_cats.love
#38
Image source: art_cats.love
#39
“The Cat Card Players” by Paul Cézanne
Image source: art_cats.love
#40
“Spring is following the cat” by Volodymyr Kornev, Ukraine
Image source: art_cats.love
#41
“Difficult choice” by Ricky Way
Image source: art_cats.love
#42
“Black Cat and Tomato” by Takahashi Hiroaki, Japan, 1931
Image source: art_cats.love
#43
“The Sleeping Girl” by Jean Leon Basile Perrault, 1890, France
Image source: art_cats.love
#44
“Raminou” by Suzanne Valadon, 1920
Image source: art_cats.love
#45
“The White Cat” by Pierre Bonnard, 1984, Musée d’Orsay, Paris, France
Image source: art_cats.love
#46
“Jilt” by Owen Smith, 2012
Image source: art_cats.love
#47
“Cat Marysia” by Iren Krasiuk
Image source: art_cats.love
#48
Image source: mcfriendy
#49
Portrait of Pierre Loti, HENRI ROUSSEAU, 1891
Image source: art_cats.love
#50
“Reading Kitten” by Debra Hall
Image source: art_cats.love
#51
Image source: dawning_crow
#52
Image source: thedancingcatart
#53
“The Great Cat” by Franco Matticchio, Italy, 1957
Image source: art_cats.love
#54
“Cat in Front of the Fire” by Stephen Darbishire
Image source: art_cats.love
#55
“Cats’ Christmas Party” by Louis Wain, 1910
Image source: art_cats.love
#56
Artwork by Shou Xin
Image source: art_cats.love
#57
“Cat and Fish” by Volodymyr Kornev, Ukraine
Image source: art_cats.love
#58
Image source: nikoenikoeniko
#59
Artwork by Oleksandr Yanuta, Ukraine
Image source: art_cats.love
#60
“Charming Cat” by Léon Charles Huber
Image source: art_cats.love
#61
Artwork by Michael Sowa
Image source: art_cats.love
#62
Artwork by Ricky Way
Image source: art_cats.love
#63
Artwork by Vicky Mount
Image source: art_cats.love
#64
Artwork by Vicky Mount
Image source: art_cats.love
#65
Artwork by Stephanie Lambourne
Image source: art_cats.love
#66
Artwork by Magrit Selska, Ukraine
Image source: art_cats.love
#67
“Two in blue”
Image source: marutsu817
#68
Image source: selynndraws
#69
Artwork by Peter Klucik
Image source: art_cats.love
#70
Painting by Lee Kaplan
Image source: art_cats.love
#71
Artwork by Franco Gentilini
Image source: art_cats.love
#72
Image source: agathesinger
#73
“Still Life With Green Soup” by Fernando Botero, 1972
Image source: art_cats.love
#74
Artwork by Alison Friend
Image source: art_cats.love
#75
“Cat’s World” by Regina Shadhan
Image source: art_cats.love
#76
Artwork by Nanaki Jun, Japan
Image source: art_cats.love
#77
“Cat” by August Macke, 1912
Image source: art_cats.love
#78
“Room with a View” by Stephanie Lambourne
Image source: art_cats.love
#79
Image source: byeolnyang_e
#80
“The Tabby Toboggan Club” by Louis William Wain, 1898
Image source: art_cats.love
