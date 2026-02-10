80 Cat-Themed Artworks Throughout History, As Shared By This Community

If you think cats only took over the internet recently, think again. Long before memes and viral videos, felines were already making their mark on canvases, sculptures, and manuscripts across centuries. From ancient depictions to classical masterpieces and modern interpretations, artists have long been fascinated by their mystery, elegance, and undeniable charm.

The Instagram page ‘Cats in Art‘ celebrates this timeless obsession by curating artworks from different eras, all featuring our favorite four-legged muses. We’ve gathered some standout pieces from the page for you to enjoy, so scroll down and take a journey through history.

#1

“Woman and Cat” by Peter Harskamp

Image source: art_cats.love

#2

Unknown artist, painting from XVII century

Image source: art_cats.love

#3

“Mother Cat with her Kittens” by Henriëtte Ronner-Knip

Image source: art_cats.love

#4

“Her Favourite Pet” by Léon Jean Basile Perrault, 1800s, France

Image source: art_cats.love

#5

“Sleeping Girl” by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, 1880, The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, MA, USA

Image source: art_cats.love

#6

Image source: danielarthury

#7

“Sita And Sarita, Or Young Girl With A Cat” by Cecilia Beaux

Image source: art_cats.love

#8

“The Couple” by Inessa Morozova

Image source: art_cats.love

#9

Paintings by Alexandre-François Desportes, France

Image source: art_cats.love

#10

“Three black cats” by Carl Karhler

Image source: art_cats.love

#11

“The Bachelor’s Party” by Louis Wain, 1939

Image source: art_cats.love

#12

Image source: danielarthury

#13

“Mother” by Sarah Fox-Davies

Image source: art_cats.love

#14

Artwork by Daniel Arthur

Image source: art_cats.love

#15

“Cat at the Window” by Antonio Guzman Capel

Image source: art_cats.love

#16

“Girl in Red Dress with Cat and Dog”
by Ammi Phillips, 1830, USA

Image source: art_cats.love

#17

“Children with a Cat,” by Dirck Hals, 1631, The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, MA, USA

Image source: art_cats.love

#18

“Ankle View with Cat” by Carol Wilson

Image source: art_cats.love

#19

“Cat king,” Germany, 15th century

Image source: art_cats.love

#20

“Armed and Dangerous,” England, 15th century

Image source: art_cats.love

#21

“Nina with Cats” by Gabriele Munter, 1927

Image source: art_cats.love

#22

Artwork by Francis-Marie Martinez de Picabia

Image source: art_cats.love

#23

Artwork by Franz Mark, 1910

Image source: art_cats.love

#24

“Great Cat” by Miroco Machico

Image source: art_cats.love

#25

“In the yard” by Olga Kvasha, Ukraine

Image source: art_cats.love

#26

Artwork by Maya Perez

Image source: art_cats.love

#27

“In a Roman Osteria” by Carl Bloch

Image source: art_cats.love

#28

“Night cat” by Dillon Samuelson

Image source: art_cats.love

#29

Tocoro Comugi

Image source: art_cats.love

#30

Painting by Vanessa Stockard

Image source: art_cats.love

#31

La Baronne Émile D’Erlanger, ROMAINE BROOKS, 1924

Image source: art_cats.love

#32

Image source: thedancingcatart

#33

Image source: demtsiu

#34

“Cats” by Frank Mark, 1909

Image source: art_cats.love

#35

Artwork by August Macke, 1910

Image source: art_cats.love

#36

“Cat in a Summer Meadow by Bruno Liljefors, 1920

Image source: art_cats.love

#37

“Straight on Till Morning” by Maggie Vandewalle

Image source: art_cats.love

#38

Image source: art_cats.love

#39

“The Cat Card Players” by Paul Cézanne

Image source: art_cats.love

#40

“Spring is following the cat” by Volodymyr Kornev, Ukraine

Image source: art_cats.love

#41

“Difficult choice” by Ricky Way

Image source: art_cats.love

#42

“Black Cat and Tomato” by Takahashi Hiroaki, Japan, 1931

Image source: art_cats.love

#43

“The Sleeping Girl” by Jean Leon Basile Perrault, 1890, France

Image source: art_cats.love

#44

“Raminou” by Suzanne Valadon, 1920

Image source: art_cats.love

#45

“The White Cat” by Pierre Bonnard, 1984, Musée d’Orsay, Paris, France

Image source: art_cats.love

#46

“Jilt” by Owen Smith, 2012

Image source: art_cats.love

#47

“Cat Marysia” by Iren Krasiuk

Image source: art_cats.love

#48

Image source: mcfriendy

#49

Portrait of Pierre Loti, HENRI ROUSSEAU, 1891

Image source: art_cats.love

#50

“Reading Kitten” by Debra Hall

Image source: art_cats.love

#51

Image source: dawning_crow

#52

Image source: thedancingcatart

#53

“The Great Cat” by Franco Matticchio, Italy, 1957

Image source: art_cats.love

#54

“Cat in Front of the Fire” by Stephen Darbishire

Image source: art_cats.love

#55

“Cats’ Christmas Party” by Louis Wain, 1910

Image source: art_cats.love

#56

Artwork by Shou Xin

Image source: art_cats.love

#57

“Cat and Fish” by Volodymyr Kornev, Ukraine

Image source: art_cats.love

#58

Image source: nikoenikoeniko

#59

Artwork by Oleksandr Yanuta, Ukraine

Image source: art_cats.love

#60

“Charming Cat” by Léon Charles Huber

Image source: art_cats.love

#61

Artwork by Michael Sowa

Image source: art_cats.love

#62

Artwork by Ricky Way

Image source: art_cats.love

#63

Artwork by Vicky Mount

Image source: art_cats.love

#64

Artwork by Vicky Mount

Image source: art_cats.love

#65

Artwork by Stephanie Lambourne

Image source: art_cats.love

#66

Artwork by Magrit Selska, Ukraine

Image source: art_cats.love

#67

“Two in blue”

Image source: marutsu817

#68

Image source: selynndraws

#69

Artwork by Peter Klucik

Image source: art_cats.love

#70

Painting by Lee Kaplan

Image source: art_cats.love

#71

Artwork by Franco Gentilini

Image source: art_cats.love

#72

Image source: agathesinger

#73

“Still Life With Green Soup” by Fernando Botero, 1972

Image source: art_cats.love

#74

Artwork by Alison Friend

Image source: art_cats.love

#75

“Cat’s World” by Regina Shadhan

Image source: art_cats.love

#76

Artwork by Nanaki Jun, Japan

Image source: art_cats.love

#77

“Cat” by August Macke, 1912

Image source: art_cats.love

#78

“Room with a View” by Stephanie Lambourne

Image source: art_cats.love

#79

Image source: byeolnyang_e

#80

“The Tabby Toboggan Club” by Louis William Wain, 1898

Image source: art_cats.love

Patrick Penrose
