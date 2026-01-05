Guy Spirals Over Fiancée’s Tattoo Designed By Ex, Lets Jealous Pal Talk Him Into Postponing Wedding

Every milestone in our lives, every relationship, and every decision leaves a mark on us. Whether it’s emotional or physical, these marks can have a long-lasting impact on how we live, what we do, and how we interact with new people around us.
Well, the user u/tattooproblem, the narrator of the story we’re about to tell you today, split from her ex-husband on good terms several years ago, but the tattoo he, a talented artist, once designed for her nearly ruined her relationship many years later. But let’s take things one step at a time and go on reading.
More info: Reddit
Sometimes the former relationships we have remain not only with marks on our souls but with the ink on our skin, too
Image credits: yuranikof / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author of the post has been dating her boyfriend for two years, and they are going to get married soon
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The woman got divorced from her high school crush many years ago, and they stayed friends with that man
Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author’s ex is a great artist, and he drew the flower that the woman made a tattoo on her bicep later
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Recently, the boyfriend told the author that he feels uneasy over this tattoo and asked her to cover it with something else
Image credits: karlyukav / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The woman doesn’t have any romantic feelings for her ex, but she likes this tattoo, so she just said no
Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Well, it turned out that the man’s female bestie had hots for him, and she planted this idea in his head to ruin his relationships
The man ended up cutting his former bestie off, and despite the wedding being still on hold, the author believes it will work out well for the two of them
The Original poster (OP) is 29 years old now. She’s been dating her boyfriend, “Gabe,” for two years, and before that, she was married to “Mikah,” her high school crush, for several years. The ex-spouses divorced but remained friends, and Mikah, a truly talented artist, drew a flower, which the author later had tattooed on her bicep.
Gabe never particularly cared about this tattoo, even though the original poster told him about its origin right away. Then, one day recently, the man began literally begging the author to cover it with something else. He said he felt uneasy looking at the tattoo, which constantly reminded him of the OP’s ex.
Our heroine, according to her, doesn’t have any sentimental feelings for Mikah, but, in turn, refused to change the tattoo. One thing led to another, and after a serious conversation, the guy even went to his friend’s house for a few days, and then returned and revealed the reason for his sudden outburst of jealousy.
As it turned out, “Briana,” the man’s bestie since high school, had hots for him and tried to drive a wedge between them. It was actually Briana who convinced Gabe that the tattoo meant more to his fiancée than just a nice design. And that by refusing to cover it up, she was actually showing that she still loved her ex.
Well, in this story, everything ended relatively well. Gabe and the OP reconciled, and although the wedding is still on hold, the author is pretty much confident that everything will be okay. The man cut his former bestie off, and in this, which is also quite rare, his mother fully supported him. Let’s hope that good things are yet to come for this couple.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Memorial tattoos are quite common in the modern world, but relationships, as it turns out, sometimes last much shorter than the ink remains on our skin. And when we move on to new relationships, this can become a problem. Like this widow, for example, who got tattoos with the names of her husband and son after the car accident took their lives.
“If you don’t think most women will get over it or used to it, ask yourself what it would be like to see that the name of her ex-boyfriend or ex-husband every time you looked at her or got into bed with her,” Abel Keogh, the relationship coach, writes in this dedicated article at his website. Well, everything wasn’t so tragic for the OP, but the man’s bestie’s manipulations almost ruined his relationship.
According to the author of this post at Betches, there are three main signs that someone’s BF’s female bestie is trying to ruin his relationships: she pretends the man’s girlfriend doesn’t exist, she touches him a lot, and she sends him emotionally drunk texts. Well, Briana’s scheming here was way more sophisticated – but she failed after all, anyway.
At first, people in the comments, unaware of the details of how bestie had planted these doubts in Gabe’s mind, partially agreed with him, accusing the OP of not wanting to meet the fiancé halfway. Once everything became clear, the responders fully supported the author and wholeheartedly wished for things to work out between her and her fiancé. Let’s wish for the same, shall we, our dear readers?
Most commenters, after learning all the details of this story, sided with the author and wished the couple nothing but the best
