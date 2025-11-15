Person Gives Boss Ride Home, Ends Up Their Personal Driver Against Their Will

In most cases, any interaction with a boss is going to be complicated by differences in social status, the people you know and associate with at work, and just sheer personal awkwardness around management. Needless to say, it’s never easy.
Well, one Reddit user showed just how hard it can be in a post explaining how they, wanting to help, offered their boss a ride home when their car broke down, and the boss effectively made them into their personal driver.
Giving someone a ride when their car breaks down is definitely a nice gesture in any case
So, Redditor u/PurplePinball recently visited the r/AntiWork subreddit to share a predicament they found themselves in. In particular, the 26-year-old big box store employee was doing a closing shift and noticed their boss having car troubles.
As any goodhearted person would do, they offered a ride home. The ride was effectively a conversation solely about work, and once the Redditor dropped the boss off, he said “pick me up here tomorrow at 7am.” The Redditor was like “yeah, sure,” cause it was a joke, right?
No.
But, on rare occasions, someone might assume rides will be given every day, which is what happened to this Reddit user
Because the boss’ car will need some time to get fixed, PurplePinball just became a personal driver for the boss. And a week later, they’re still carpooling together.
It all got even more complicated when OP confronted the boss about it by asking to at least pay for the gas that was being used up every day going to and from. And we’re talking about a 15-minute detour here, not an ‘on the way’ deal.
The boss’ response to that was along the lines of ‘be glad you know powerful people’, let alone have a job. Some commenters were pointing out that his ‘position of power’ as a basic manager means nothing in a big box store. But we’ll get to that in a bit.
This whole situation, in fact, has urged PurplePinball to turn to the r/AntiWork community, asking for advice on what they ought to do in this situation. Especially considering that OP really needs this job, and the boss is quiet about when the car will actually get fixed.
People online said a lot of things, but they were all supportive of the Redditor. While some straight up said to just say no or not show up at their doorstep, others went a more elaborate way, starting with going straight to corporate and finishing with making it official and signing up for Lyft so that he’d need to pay.
People had many opinions, mostly showing support for OP and telling him how he could get out of it
Regardless, the post managed to get over 54,000 upvotes with 60 Reddit awards (including the Narwhal Salute Award and the All-Seeing Upvote Award), and has generated a discussion with over 6,000 comments.
You can read more by checking out the post here. But before you go, tell us your thoughts on this. What would you have done in Purple’s situation? Share your ideas and advice in the comment section below!
