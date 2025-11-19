Spandex, Scrunchies, and Shame: 55 Of The Greatest 80s Fashion Hits And Misses

by

Get ready to cringe, laugh, and maybe even feel a weird urge to dust off the boxes in your attic, because we’re diving deep into the most radical (and questionable) fashion choices of the 1980s! Back when bigger meant better and more meant MORE, we somehow convinced ourselves that acid-wash everything, shoulder pads that could double as flotation devices, and hair that defied both gravity and reason were totally tubular fashion choices.

From fluorescent windbreakers that could be seen from space to perms that survived nuclear-levels of hairspray, these trends defined an era when fashion said “hold my New Coke” and went absolutely bananas. Whether you lived through these sartorial adventures or just enjoy pointing and laughing at old family photos, join us for a bodacious trip down memory lane. Warning: This much neon and spandex in one place may cause an unprompted performance of “Flashdance.”

#1 Early-Mid ’90s Windbreaker/Tracksuit: Just A Reminder That We All Wore These And We Thought They Looked Good. I Can Still Hear The Swoosh/Swish

Image source: multiplesmiles

#2 Big Earrings And Big Hair! The Classic 80s Combo

Image source: hotbowlsofjustice

#3 Shoulder Pads

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#4 Spandex And Paint Splash Pattern

Image source: SarahBelle44

#5 Dance Style Of The 80s

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#6 My Friends And I Grew Up Hundreds Of Miles Away From A Beach, But We Sure Did Have A Ton Of Ocean Pacific Gear In The 80s!

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#7 Crop & Mesh Tops Were Popular Mens Fashion Options Back In The 1980s

Image source: hotbowlsofjustice

#8 The Perm

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#9 The 80’s Secretary: Big Hair, Stockings And Heels, Smoking Cigarettes In The Office

Image source: mime

#10 1988 Side Ponytail And Rolled Up Mc Hammer Pants. The Coolest I’ve Ever Been

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Going To The Chapel – Vintage Images Of Wedding Fashions, 1980

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#12 Acid-Washed Jeans

Image source: Piximus

#13 The Scrunchie

Image source: Gizem Oktay

#14 Stirrup Pants

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#15 Don’t You Just Miss The Fashion

Image source: earthmoonsun

#16 Wanted To Appreciate Some Colorful 80s Footwear From Jcpenney

Image source: hotbowlsofjustice

#17 Punk Fashion Circa 1986

Image source: Quercusrobur

#18 At The Prom, 1981

Image source: reddit.com

#19 The Side Ponytail

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#20 The Mullet

Image source: Toni

#21 Suits With Pastel Shirts And Ties Were A Big Hit Thanks To Miami Vice

Image source: NBC

#22 Hypercolor

Image source: bigmada

#23 My Parents Had 80s Ski Fashion Down

Image source: letzg00akland

#24 Punk Fashion

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#25 Leggings: The Huge Fashion Trend Of Women In The 1980s

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#26 It Was The 80s, And My Fanny Pack And I Were Down With The Ladies. LOL

Image source: Pavlovs_Doug

#27 Hard Rock T-Shirt With A Denim Skirt Is A Great 80s Look!

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#28 The Essential Early 80s Fashion Accessory: The Colorful Webbed Belt

Image source: stemandall

#29 Mom Jeans

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#30 Neon

Image source: Cliquey Pizza

#31 Teens In The 80s

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#32 Aerobic Leotards And Head Bands Are Some Of My Favorite 80s Workout Fashions

Image source: Ms. Fabulous

#33 Acid Wash Denim Skirt And Crop Top, 1986

Image source: imgur.com

#34 Boys Of 1980

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#35 Ray-Ban Wayfarer Advertisement From 1987

Image source: BryanWake

#36 My Mom’s Fashion From Late 80s To Early 90s

Image source: rillewantscake

#37 Couple In Shiny Jackets

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#38 Futuristic Sunglasses

Image source: TheDude9737

#39 80s Hairstyles

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#40 Neon Laces

Image source: fart-debris

#41 Young Iranian Men Wearing Casual Preppy Outfits In 1981

Image source: PayandehIran

#42 Halston For Bausch & Lomb Sunglasses, Circa Early 1980s

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#43 Members Only Jackets- All The Cool 80s Kids Had ‘Em

Image source: DiosMioMan2

#44 My Mother In The 80s. Fashion Has Sure Changed

Image source: rn7rn

#45 Reebok Freestyle Sneakers Advertisement, 1985

Image source: ReebokUSA

#46 What People Wore To A Wedding In The 1980s

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#47 My Sis With Her 80s Hair

Image source: diaper

#48 80s Christmas Party

Image source: imgur.com

#49 Stylish Couple Of The 80s

Image source: Vintage Everyday

#50 Styles Of Young Women In The 1980s

Image source: GaGator43

#51 Ripped Jeans

Image source: NassCeary

#52 Some Fashionable 1983 Apple T-Shirts For The Whole Family!

Image source: Matthew Oliphant

#53 Young Woman In 1980 Wearing A Low-Cut Spaghetti Strap Dress

Image source: Infrogmation of New Orleans

#54 Remember When Duck Shoes/Duck Boots Were A Preppy Trend?

Image source: ClickAmericana

#55 1980’s Plastic Bell Charms Necklace! My Kindergarten Self’s Cup Runneth Over

Image source: coffeecoffeecoffee44

