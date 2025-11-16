45 Hilariously Painful “I Used To Think” Moments People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

by

When Jimmy Fallon says “It’s Hashtags time!” we know we are about to chuckle, cringe, laugh and blow raspberries because the responses have an entertainment value unlike anything else.

“Tweet something funny or weird that you used to think and tag it with #IUsedToThink,” Fallon announced on Twitter before sharing his own story. “I used to think that if I turned on the light in the back seat while the car was moving, we would get pulled over by the police and my parents would go to jail for 50 years,” he recounted.

Now, the relay is on to the people on Twitter, who, inspired by the comedian’s challenge, are now sharing their most embarrassing, unstaged, and plain hilarious stories about things they were one hundred percent sure about (which they weren’t).

Scroll down through the responses below, upvote your favorite tweets and be sure to share your own contributions in the comment section below!

#1

Image source: jenresisted

#2

Image source: troutscout77

#3

Image source: jmann224

#4

Image source: Luv2Hike_YY

#5

Image source: Jaagged

#6

Image source: GPerrecone

#7

Image source: MoeLykit

#8

Image source: jellin76

#9

Image source: TylerHughs

#10

Image source: KathyTarquinio

#11

Image source: n8dawwggg

#12

Image source: RebelPussy

#13

Image source: jimmyfallon

#14

Image source: annielynne2002

#15

Image source: rock_boogie

#16

Image source: elise_millsssss

#17

Image source: EricsNewLife

#18

Image source: solo0116

#19

Image source: frickenchris

#20

Image source: TammyOfsanik

#21

Image source: vixrvt6887

#22

Image source: StarrSeen

#23

Image source: caringeto

#24

Image source: JCPurpleARMY

#25

Image source: Bridge_It_Tea

#26

Image source: LaurieT2021

#27

Image source: kdbonville

#28

Image source: myraycole2

#29

Image source: gschaf083

#30

Image source: B3RTO_L

#31

Image source: TheHunterBishop

#32

Image source: Valaleri

#33

Image source: K2theKar11

#34

Image source: rez_zombie

#35

Image source: GrushenkaH

#36

Image source: Stillbelievein1

#37

Image source: costco_scoli

#38

Image source: jenkydd

#39

Image source: tshubillabong

#40

Image source: eamonster7

#41

Image source: TrevorADurant

#42

Image source: OhDickens

#43

Image source: HLOtt12

#44

Image source: GamingAuthor

#45

Image source: canniballlqueen

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
