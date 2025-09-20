Singer’s Disturbing Posts Unearthed As Family Breaks Silence After 15YO Girl Is Found In His Tesla

by

The grieving family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose decomposed remains were found in singer d4vd’s impounded Tesla, said they are “heartbroken and devastated” by the tragic turn of events.

Investigators reportedly conducted a thorough search, looking for “blood evidence” at an address where the 20-year-old singer was staying.

“She was a child,” baffled users pointed out online.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family said they are “heartbroken and devastated” by the tragic turn of events

Image credits: Riverside Sheriff’s Office

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

The teenage girl’s remains were found in the trunk of d4vd’s car, which was parked in a Hollywood tow yard.

Authorities confirmed this week that the remains belonged to Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

She was 13 years old when her loved ones reported her missing from Lake Elsinore in April 2024.

Image credits: ABC7

Cops were alerted on September 8 about the suspicious Tesla after an employee reported a foul smell coming from the vehicle.

They found Celeste’s “head and torso” wrapped in plastic and significantly decomposed. She was wearing  a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet and metal stud earrings, officials said.

The teenager’s rotting remains were found in singer d4vd’s impounded Tesla, which was parked in a Hollywood tow yard

Image credits: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

The deceased teenager also had a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…” which is similar to a tattoo that d4vd has on his finger.

Stars like Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan, and Lily Allen have the same popular tattoo.

Image credits: GoFundMe

“She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend,” read a message signed off by “The Rivas Hernandez family” on a GoFundMe page.

“Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest,” the message continued. “Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.”

The teenager was 13 years old when she was reported missing from Lake Elsinore in April 2024

Image credits: d4vddd/Instagram

Cops found that the impounded vehicle was registered to David Anthony Burke, known to fans by his stage name d4vd.

The popular artist has a significant fan-following on TikTok and is known for songs like Here with Me and Romantic Homicide.

He was busy touring when the gruesome discovery was made in his trunk.

Image credits: d4vddd/Instagram

Over the last week, fans have been sifting through d4vd’s past TikTok posts, some of which included glimpses of Celeste.

One of the TikTok videos d4vd reshared in the past included a clip of a man chopping up some meat on a cutting board.

“Me if I see her talk with other dudes,” read the text.

Fans were stunned to realize the singer had shared such a video in the past.

“This makes me utterly sick watching this,” one said online as the singer’s past posts have resurfaced

Image credits: svntiara

“Oh he did it,” one commented after the grisly discovered.

“This makes me utterly sick watching this knowing she was found dismembered,” said another. “Poor girl, justice for Celeste.”

“Mind you d4vd reposted this 3 months after celeste has been missing,” another said.

Concerning messages that d4vd reportedly sent on Discord have also raised concern online.

Image credits: headnavy

Prior to Celeste’s disappearance last year, the teenage girl had run away from home a few times but would eventually return.

The family hadn’t heard from her since she last ran away in April 2024.

A source claimed that someone had called Celeste’s mom earlier and asked her to stop looking for her daughter

Image credits: GoFundMe

“I don’t know when she came back, but then she disappeared again and went back to him,” a source close to Celeste’s mother told the US Sun.

“I know someone called her mom and said, ‘stop looking for her, she’s fine,’” they claimed. “They told the family to take down the social media posts about her being missing.”

It is unclear when the call was made.

Image credits: lesliegytan/Facebook

Sources said officials had searched d4vd’s house this week for anything that seemed like “blood evidence.”

“They were checking drains to see if there’s any blood evidence or blood or tissue that was in the drains there,” TMZ’s Charles Latibeaudiere said, as quoted by NewsNation.

“So they did a scouring of this house, looking for any evidence,” he added.

Investigators reportedly searched an address where d4vd was staying, looking for “blood evidence”

Image credits: d4vddd/Instagram

The address was about a “block, block and a half” from where the singer’s Tesla was parked before it was towed away.

The cause of Celeste’s passing is yet to be revealed, and no suspect has been publicly named so far.

“At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of d***h. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time,” said a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department this week.

“Everyone in her life failed that little girl,” one commented online

