The Fascinating World Of Mushrooms You Might’ve Never Noticed: 30 Close-Up Pics By Cyanesense

Jay, also known as Cyanesense, is a New Zealand-based photographer with a passion for the small and often overlooked details in nature. His focus is on mushrooms, capturing their textures, shapes, and unique features up close. Some of these tiny mushrooms are so small that he uses his finger to show just how tiny they really are.

Through his work, Jay brings attention to the fascinating world right at our feet. His photos reveal just how much beauty is hidden in the small, everyday things around us, encouraging us to take a closer look at nature.

More info: Instagram

#1 Chlorociboria

Image source: cyanesense

#2 Mycena Roseoflava

Image source: cyanesense

#3 Cyptotrama Asprata

Image source: cyanesense

#4 Pilobolus

Image source: cyanesense

#5 Mycena Mariae

Image source: cyanesense

#6 Mycena Roseoflava

Image source: cyanesense

#7 Gliophorus Viridis

Image source: cyanesense

#8 Favolaschia Claudopus

Image source: cyanesense

#9 Sarcosomataceae

Image source: cyanesense

#10 Hemitrichia Decipiens

Image source: cyanesense

#11 Mycena Flavovirens

Image source: cyanesense

#12 Cruentomycena Viscidocruenta

Image source: cyanesense

#13

Image source: cyanesense

#14 Cortinarius Rotundisporus

Image source: cyanesense

#15 Descolea

Image source: cyanesense

#16 Mycena Erua

Image source: cyanesense

#17 Gliophorus Chromolimoneus

Image source: cyanesense

#18 Mycena Ura

Image source: cyanesense

#19 Gliophorus

Image source: cyanesense

#20 Mycena Erua

Image source: cyanesense

#21

Image source: cyanesense

#22 Lamproderma

Image source: cyanesense

#23 Waxcaps

Image source: cyanesense

#24

Image source: cyanesense

#25 Clavaria Roseoviolacea

Image source: cyanesense

#26 Calocera

Image source: cyanesense

#27 Phleogena Faginea

Image source: cyanesense

#28 Leotia

Image source: cyanesense

#29 Hemitrichia Calyculata

Image source: cyanesense

#30 Gliophorus

Image source: cyanesense

