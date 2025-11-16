20 Pics Of Cats That Scored A Spot On The ‘Naughty And Nice’ Board At This Cat Rescue

Santa Claus is coming to town. He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, and he’s gonna find out who’s been naughty and who’s been nice. If you think that this applies just to us, dear Pandas, you couldn’t be more wrong. Our Beloved Feline Overlords get judged, too.

The ‘Heaven on Earth’ cat rescue organization, based in Los Angeles, has a fantastic initiative in place where it shares photos of the cats in its care that have been naughty and nice. The pics are cute, and the reasons for being nominated are doubly so! We’ve collected the most heartwarming ones to make you smile.

If you’re living in California and are thinking of rescuing a cat, consider contacting ‘Heaven on Earth.’ They’re based in North Hollywood, and their sanctuary and adoption center is known as Perry’s Place: it’s open to potential adopters Thursday through to Sunday.

Bored Panda has reached out to the ‘Heaven on Earth’ team via email and we’re awaiting a response. Meanwhile, we also got in touch with Ingrid Johnson, a certified cat behavior consultant and the founder of Fundamentally Feline. She kindly shared her insights on introducing newly adopted pets into new environments. Scroll down for our full interview.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | HeavenlyPets.org | LinkTree | Support

#1

Image source: perrys_place_la

#2

Image source: perrys_place_la

#3

Image source: perrys_place_la

#4

Image source: perrys_place_la

#5

Image source: perrys_place_la

#6

Image source: perrys_place_la

#7

Image source: perrys_place_la

#8

Image source: perrys_place_la

#9

Image source: perrys_place_la

#10

Image source: perrys_place_la

#11

Image source: perrys_place_la

#12

Image source: perrys_place_la

#13

Image source: perrys_place_la

#14

Image source: perrys_place_la

#15

Image source: perrys_place_la

#16

Image source: perrys_place_la

#17

Image source: perrys_place_la

#18

Image source: perrys_place_la

#19

Image source: perrys_place_la

#20

Image source: perrys_place_la

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
