30 Creepy Things That Are Actually Perfectly Legal, Pointed Out By Folks Online

We humans are very weird creatures, when you think about it. We are all so different, but also, there are so many things about what we agree on. For example, using a urinal next to another person while there are many others available is very creepy and not normal. Or, for instance, standing on your porch in the middle of the night. You know, I am speaking about things which are legal and there are no rules forbidding them, but it still feels creepy and seeing somebody do it makes you feel uneasy.

Hold that thought, though, because recently one Redditor asked folks to name things which are perfectly legal but are creepy as hell. Community members shared many different weird things, starting from creating websites that count when celebrities turn 18, finishing with walking down the street with a glass of water. So buckle up, check out the best, or to be more specific, the creepiest things and write what makes you feel weird in the comments!

More info: Reddit

#1

Child beauty pageants.

Image source: Linux4ever_Leo, UrbanPromise

#2

The fact that Epstein’s client list hasn’t been released

Image source: Grimmer097, Pixaba

#3

Exploiting your kids for fame on social media.

Image source: worldworn, Pixabay

#4

Divorce lawyer here. People fighting like mad to get the dog in the divorce and then turning it over to a shelter out of spite. Although now in CA there can be SERIOUS consequences for doing that due to recent law changes about pets and divorce, but it wasn’t always that way.

Image source: The_GSD_Whisperer, Pranidchakan Boonrom

#5

Paparazzi

Image source: Delicious-Let8429, Brett Sayles

#6

Knocking on someone’s front door to sell them something, talk about religion, collect charity etc.

Image source: StirtNutz, Suzy Hazelwood

#7

Filming the scene of accidents while emergency health care is being delivered.

Image source: Numerous_Share7920, Tom Fisk

#8

35+ year old people, Who wait for months until someone turns 18 to hit on them.

The day they turn 18, they are in their DM’s, etc.

Why is this creepy? Because they are predators and trying to seduce (read: manipulate) someone who is adult by law, but pretty much still a child. And if the law allowed younger, then they would do it.

Image source: GoodAlicia, Karolina Grabowska

#9

The fact that google, Facebook and Elon Musk can buy the whole internet and that’s not considered monopoly

Image source: bgbhj32

#10

Marrying a child is legal in 40 US states.

Image source: woodwog, Caio

#11

I babysat for this couple that had a 3 and 6 year old. They both still breastfed.

They were pretty normal otherwise. I don’t even mind extended breastfeeding. Like the 3 year old was whatever.

Seeing that 6 year old pull down her Mother’s shirt and latch was creepy.

Image source: lightteenagerbaby, MART PRODUCTION

#12

Groping women for up to 10s in Italy.

Image source: bigbadler, JÉSHOOTS

#13

Sitting beside someone in a bus/train when there are multiple available seats.

Image source: Jackofnotrade5, Ketut Subiyanto

#14

Taking photos of strangers

Image source: cloudtdaz, DSD

#15

The Trade Federation blockade around Naboo

Image source: prehistorikmayne, W. R. van Hage

#16

Tabloid journalism, speculating random BS things about famous people off creep photos from paparazzi, speculating about health, relationships, etc… even going so far as to doctor photos just to sell the story they want.

Image source: Piemaster113, Pixabay

#17

My friends dad took us to the gym when we were kids. There was a line of like 30 treadmills with only one person, a lady on the end. He proceeds to pick the only treadmill adjacent to hers. Lol even as a kid I was like cmon man

Image source: shipskelly, Denys Gromov

#18

Making those websites that count down to, usually female, celebrities turning 18.

Image source: killersoda275, Tranmautritam

#19

Children modeling. The industry is creepy and bad.

Image source: BlooGloop, jonas mohamadi

#20

Really specific, but this is my job, so I know about it. In the EU there is a lot of restrictions on how you handle animals for research (Directive 2010/63/EU).

But there is no restrictions on the kind of animal DATA you use for research, as long as you didn’t collect the data from living animal subjects in an EU member state.

So you can USE data that was drawn from animals living in the most appalling conditions and in contravention with any and all animal welfare standards and its perfectly legal.

Image source: distilledwill, Ellie Burgin

#21

Following people on the street for extended periods of time

Image source: Infamous_Bandicoot33, Jimmy Liao

#22

If you are on a public sidewalk, you can film through people’s windows into their house. There is no expectation to privacy for anything that can be viewed from a public space. If you want the inside of your home truly private, close your windows

Edit: in the USA

Image source: jeophys152, RF._.studio

#23

Sitting at a pool, with a camera. Fully clothed.

Image source: bikerdudelovescats, Pixabay

#24

There is still some issues with people being able to fly drones and spy on folks because of FAA regs in not being able to shoot them down.

Image source: Cajundawg

#25

In some places it’s totally legal to eat human flesh and buy human leather

Image source: Shadow_storm193, Min An

#26

Lawyer here: I once had a client drink another person’s unflushed pee from a public toilet. The judge clearly hated that he had to dismiss my client’s case…

Edit: Lots of great questions, but I will remember what I learned at an MCLE training from Michael Jackson’s lawyer: “no comment” is never the wrong answer.

Image source: InVulgarVeritas, Pixabay

#27

Smelling a seat when someone stands up

Image source: No-Efficiency3406, freestocks.org

#28

Smelling people.

Image source: Howmanywhatsits, Dana Tentis

#29

mowing my lawn in nothing but a speedo bathing suit.

Image source: TrailerParkPrepper, Jorge Acre

#30

Walking into an elevator and not turning around.

Image source: Vinny_Lam, Kelly

