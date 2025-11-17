Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Exotic Pets (Closed)

I’m a newly created gecko owner and I love seeing all different types of pets that I might want in the future!

#1 Vandyke The Bearded Dragon Getting Warm On His Big Brother, Maverick’s Back!

#2 Meet Fred The Tree Frog, Heebie And Jeebie The Green Anoles, And Fluffy Cottontop The Leopard Gecko!

#3 Raptor The Leopard Gecko

#4 My Adorable Girl Juno. She Loves Attention

#5 My 8 Legged Furbaby, Cabal … Hims A Good Boy!

#6 My Senegal Parrot Named Mango. He’s A Cuddlebug

#7 These Are My Two Leopard Gecko Girls, The To One Is Huupie And The Bottom One Is Bubbels

#8 My Shar Pei, Lily

#9 Meet Vierna, My Chaco Goldenknee Tarantula! Kudos To Anyone Who Knows The Reference For Her Name!

#10 Michael Up On Top Of The Thing I Built For Her

#11 Trike, Our 24-Year Old Hermann’s Tortoise

#12 This Handsome Devil

#13 Bruno

#14 My Two Year Old Hedgehog Miracle

#15 And This Is Luna Moon-Knees, My Brazilian White Knee Tarantula!

#16 Luna

#17 And Butter

#18 Bubba, Our Old Chinese Water Dragon. Rip Bubba 😭

#19 Krycek The Leopard Geck

#20 Shelly

#21 This Is My Pet Bear In My House. Well, It’s Not My Pet, But It Definitely Is A Bear In My House! Send Help

#22 Freedom, An Angulate Tortoise. Just Under 2 Years Old And Weighs 106 Grams

#23 My 6ft Noodle, Who Answers To Noodles

#24 Koka The Cornsnake, My Handsome, Sweet Little Lad

#25 This Is Noodles The Leopard Gecko

#26 Inigo Montoya (Ball Python)

#27 Drake The Dragon

#28 Sssammy, Morelia Bredli, Our Centralian Carpet Python Looking Cute

#29 I Have Five But I Wanna Show My Cutest Babies The Snake Is Mine The Gecko Is My Isters

#30 Tazzie My 9-Year-Old Citron-Crested Cockatoo. No Wonder I Can’t Get Anything Done On The Computer Lol!

#31 Chili (Snow Cornsnake)

#32 My Boy Yoshi. I Don’t Know What Kind Of Dog He Is, Don’t Ask

#33 This Is Gronk (I Forgot To Add To My Own Challenge)

#34 Lola Made A Fort Out Of Some Cardboard

#35 I Can Finally Post Here! I Just Got My Baby Boy After Almost 11 Years Of Wanting A Leo. Pandas, Meet Hunter!

