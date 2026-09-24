Lawyer Whom Judge Called Out For “Inappropriate” Dress Now Reveals Absurd Responses From Other Female Colleagues

A young lawyer has spoken out after her sleeveless dress became unexpectedly controversial in a Texas courtroom.
Mariah Medina was recently scolded by a judge in front of her peers and other defendants because of her “inappropriate” outfit.
Amid the fallout of the bizarre controversy, Medina said she was surprised by the reactions from women online, saying female attorneys can be “so ugly on the internet.”
Attorney Mariah Medina spoke out after her sleeveless dress became unexpectedly controversial in a Texas courtroom
Mariah Medina, a San Antonio-based reporter turned defense lawyer, didn’t think twice before she pulled out a sleeveless J.Crew dress from her wardrobe for a short courtroom session on September 21, 2026.
After switching from a career in TV news, Medina had been practicing for about a year in Texas.
She was attending a two-minute trial announcement docket in Bexar County Court when she picked out the J.Crew dress, bought on sale for around $30.
Medina was expecting to breeze through the quick in-and-out court session. But out of nowhere, a judge named Yolanda Huff, who has been on the bench since 2019, ordered her to come closer to the bench to give her outfit a full-inspection.
“She inspected my outfit and chuckled and said, ‘Do you really think this is appropriate?’ And I said ‘yes,’” she told the New York Post on Wednesday.
The former reporter turned defense lawyer said the judge gave her outfit a full-inspection in front of other lawyers in court
Sharing the debacle on X, the attorney shared a picture and video of her attire, saying she had worn the dress “countless times” on-air and “to other courts without issue.”
Yet, she said the judge deemed her “inappropriately dressed for court” and laughed at her in front of other defendants and lawyers.
“She has a list of things that she forbids in court re: attire, but this is not on that list. I grew up in a conservative church and I was truly confused,” she told the outlet.
“It’s appropriate length, doesn’t expose cleavage… it’s a J Crew dress for crying out loud, not a Hoochies Anonymous Club,” she added.
Medina wasn’t surprised by cold messages from male lawyers but was taken aback by reactions from female lawyers
After Medina shared the incident online, the internet was divided and many took her side. But she also received a lot of judgmental comments from some, including fellow female lawyers.
“The number of women attorneys who are just so ugly on the internet, I was like, ‘this is so strange,’” she told the outlet on Wednesday.
“But I have thick skin,” she added.
The 32-year-old said male lawyers sent her bitter messages as well, but that didn’t seem to surprise her as much as the messages from female lawyers.
“Many [were] saying that I was out of line to share my experience, and many saying that my dress is inappropriate,” she said.
She also said the state of Texas has the “strongest right to bear arms.”
“But when it comes to ‘bare arms,’ that right ends between the shoulder and the elbow, I guess,” she added.
The incident left the internet divided, with many arguing that bare shoulders are a big no-no in court
The courtroom fashion choice certainly triggered a wave of strong opinions online.
“Judge sets the dress code in their courtroom, the end,” one bluntly said.
Another wrote, “A judge runs the courtroom If they decide its inappropriate, it is, and your best bet is to acknowledge it, apologize and not do it again That is, if you want a fair chance for your client.”
“I’m a lawyer.. I would never enter into a courtroom with bare arms. Period,” said one. “It is a sign of respect.”
“Where’s her jacket? Never go into the courtroom with bare shoulders,” declared one.
Others defended Medina and said the judge was exploiting her “power,” adding: “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that dress. At the same time if the judge felt that way she shldve talked to her privately not out loud and rude in front of other people. Since when is showing arms in a form fitting but loose dress inappropriate? Its not.”
Medina said she would never intentionally show disrespect in court, but she still wanted to stand up for herself
“I was today years old when I realized bare arms were a problem,” commented another.
Some even questioned why Medina shared the incident online.
“People keep telling me ‘why did you put this on social media? The judge isn’t going to like you,’” Medina told the outlet before adding that from now on, she would wear a blazer when she knows she would be seeing judge Yolanda Huff in court.
The newcomer to the world of courtrooms also said she would never do anything to intentionally show disrespect in a court.
Nevertheless, she wanted to stand up for herself as well.
“One of my mentors once told me, ‘You can be the attorney that fights. Or you can be the attorney that goes along to get along. There are benefits to both. There are cons to both. But you can’t be both,’” she said.
“Courtroom dress codes are basically sponsored by 1954,” one commented online
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