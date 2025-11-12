35 Adorable Snow Leopard Photos To Celebrate The Fact That They’re No Longer ‘Endangered’

The beautiful and exotic snow leopard has been listed as endangered species since 1972, but a glimmer of hope is now peaking through for these embattled mountain cats. After a 3-year assessment of population decline rates, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has upgraded the status of the snow leopard to ‘vulnerable.’
“The wild cat species still faces a high risk of extinction in the wild and is likely still declining,” conservationist Tom McCarthy stated. “Just not at the rate previously thought.” These big cats are heavily hunted for their thick skin and bones, leading to a rapidly decreasing adult population in the wild. While the world should still be extremely worried about the status of these rare animals, we can at least celebrate their new condition as a small victory in the fight for their survival.
Snow leopards are native to Central Asia and are therefore considered important symbols of native culture in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and parts of Russia. Scroll down to celebrate these beautiful cats in all of their glory, and vote for the photos that make you wish you could adopt one.
#1
Image source: HecklingHyena
#2
Image source: MrXhin
#3
Image source: guicoelho
#4
Image source: Tiefenschaerfe
#5
Image source: arip
#6
Image source: sooper-deviant
#7
Image source: Ken2407
#8
Image source: Johannes Nollmeyer
#9
Image source: HecklingHyena
#10
Image source: darkSoul4Life
#11
Image source: elke.os
#12
Image source: Uwe Gibkes
#13
Image source: andrefuz
#14
Image source: Abeselom Zerit
#15
#16
Image source: Urs Witschi
#17
Image source: tibrooster
#18
Image source: Abeselom Zerit
#19
Image source: Christian Mladik
#20
Image source: Ronald Coulter
#21
Image source: Gary Brookshaw
#22
Image source: Stacy Woolhouse
#23
Image source: MickMickNYC
#24
Image source: photo-sommer
#25
Image source: Margaret Kearns
#26
Image source: Wayne Hewitt
#27
Image source: Alida Jorissen
#28
Image source: Olga Gladysheva
#29
Image source: SheltieWolf
#30
Image source: Flame-of-the-Phoenix
#31
Image source: Urs Witschi
#32
Image source: http://andrewskelton.net
#33
Image source: Cath Schneider
#34
Image source: elke.os
#35
Image source: Briana May
