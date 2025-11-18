30 Mansplaining Memes That Say It All

Mansplaining, an annoyance that has likely existed as long as early communication methods, is a significant frustration for many women worldwide. Nothing is quite as irritating as someone interrupting you, believing they know better when, in most cases, they don’t.
Although this behavior can be infuriating, it has inspired countless memes we enjoy today. So, let’s dig into the world of chuckles and explore our collection of the funniest mansplaining memes, highlighting the humorous side of men explaining things to the world.
#1 It’s Definitely a Trap
#2 “That’s Right Cutie!”
#3 “A Masters in Mansplaining”
#4 It’s Called “Man-Splaining”
#5 He’s Right, No Matter What
#6 “And That Was That”
#7 “Did You Just Assume My Gender?”
#8 So Much to Unpack Here
Image source: @i_Lean
#9 Mansplaining Chart
Image source: @kimgoodwin
#10 Mansplaining Coworker Costume
Image source: @nohourworkweek
#11 “Thanks”
Image source: @nicsigni_writes
#12 Mic Drop Moment
Image source: @jmccarty_geo
#13 “Don’t Do It”
Image source: hullopalooza
#14 “Honey, EVERY Star Is North”
Image source: @ExactTrashOnly
#15 Expert in a Field
#16 Effective Solution
Image source: @ifc
#17 “Let Me Explain” Card
Image source: @erinmaviscloverdale
#18 “You Know That Feeling”
#19 Poor Husband
Image source: @itsPKav
#20 “Is That ‘Someone’ Ever a Woman?”
Image source: @maaike.hartjes
#21 “Nailed It”
Image source: @kristabellerina
#22 We Can See What She Did There
Image source: @katiecalmdown
#23 “Correctile Dysfunction”
Image source: @Kyatic
#24 “Start Woman-Understanding”
#25 “The Bear Will Get Distracted”
#26 He Tried
Image source: @tobuscus
#27 Salvation
#28 Working from Home vs Working in the Office
Image source: @PulpLibrarian
