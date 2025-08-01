“My Jeans Are Blee”: Doja Cat Roasts Sydney Sweeney’s Ad As Critics Slam It for ‘Supremacy Propaganda’

Rapper Doja Cat has taken to social media to mock actress Sydney Sweeney’s collaboration with American Eagle, which has come under fire for its play on the word “jeans.”
The clothing brand’s advertising campaign was launched Wednesday, a week ago, and has already drawn criticism, with some associating its language with “eugenics” and low-key “fascist propaganda.”
On the other hand, those in favor of the ad have rallied behind the Euphoria star. These include Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, who described the dissent as a “woke mind virus,” much to Elon Musk’s approval.
Doja Cat put on a backwater accent that sounded like a yodel and repeated Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle monologue
Image credits: American Eagle
Doja Cat took to the ether with her jibe on July 29, laying it on thickly with a pronounced backwater accent.
“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,” she said, imitating Sweeney’s monologue, and concluded:
“My jeans are blue,” in a voice akin to a yodel.
Sweeney’s fan base has since jumped into the fray, supporting her
Doja Cat’s version drew mixed commentary with one follower saying: “you know it’s bad when even Doja makes fun of it.”
“Doja Cat mocking Sydney Sweeney was not on my bingo card for this year but I ain’t complaining,” echoed another.
American Eagle’s campaign transcended mere pettiness and became a political lightning rod after a TikToker called it out for being “supremacy propaganda.”
Image credits: American Eagle
“That’s eugenics,” griped another on Threads, and Sweeney supporters have since risen to meet the challenge.
Elon Musk and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia also had their say
Not everybody was in favor of Doja Cat’s imitation. Some criticized the Kiss Me More singer for being “hateful.”
Image credits: Getty/NBC
“Honestly America is such a hateful place,” complained another. “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” wrote another, mimicking the campaign’s slogan.
The spreading critique caught the attention of public figures like Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, who reposted a video and lashed out at an anti-Sweeney critic for finding fault with the advert.
His contribution received a subtle nod from Musk in the form of a “100 points” emoji.
The Tesla mogul feels his robots have good jeans
Musk, a known pro-right advocate, departed from his usual outspoken approach to make light of the furore.
He captioned a video of a robot testing the reaction of a white seat to the friction of jeans rubbing against it.
“Our seats-robot also has great jeans,” he wrote.
Some think Doja Cat resurfaced because she is jealous
Some see Doja Cat’s sudden reappearance on social media–amidst an ongoing hiatus from the music scene–as motivated by jealousy.
“Tell me you’re jealous without saying you’re jealous,” remarked one critic, echoing a sentiment that has been disseminated by right-wing outlet Fox News when it headlined: “The war on hot women: Why the woke mob hates Sydney Sweeney.”
“They’re mad because she’s young, hot, White, and blonde,” the outlet claimed.
Another sceptic who had no issue with Sweeney took issue with the jeans
Image credits: Instagram/dojacat
“It’s just an ad. And Sydney looks great,” quipped another supporter, conveying a sentiment that was called out in Doja Cat’s comment thread when a skeptic honed in on the product itself.
Taking a shot at the jeans, which appear more than just a few sizes too big for Sweeney in the video, the critic alleged that it was “the most unflattering” garment they had seen in their life.
In said video, Sweeney is clad top and bottom in said “unflattering” garment as it billows voluminously around her, hampering her arms while she struggles to button up her fly.
American Eagle jeans appears to have rethought their Sweeney collaboration and slogan, and cast another model in their most recent ad
Image credits: Instagram/sydney_sweeney
Despite the swirling controversy, NBC News reported that Sweeney and American Jeans’ collaboration announcement boosted the company’s shares by just over 4 percent.
Be that as it may, American Jeans appears to have changed tactics and showcased a different person altogether in its latest ad on Tuesday, July 28.
Image credits: American Eagle
“Denim on denim on denim… on denim,” the caption next to an image of an olive-complexioned, fizzy-haired model reads—and instead of “Sydney Sweeney has great genes,” it wrote “AE has great jeans.”
Meanwhile, on TikTok, the Doja Cat critique has garnered close to five million views since its posting two days ago.
The public is surprised that Doja Cat surfaced for this
Follow Us