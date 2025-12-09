“Are You The Smartest Couch Potato?”: Ace This 28-Question TV Show Quiz To Prove It

by

Is there anything better than getting cozy on the couch when the next episode of your favorite show is about to start right after a cliffhanger? Maybe… But at that moment, it feels like it’s the most important thing in the universe. That’s a sign of a great show. One that will probably cement itself as a pop culture classic.

This quiz will test your knowledge on some of these shows. From hilarious sitcoms to heart-wrenching dramas – you will go on the emotional rollercoaster of pure nostalgia. Think you’re ready?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Are You The Smartest Couch Potato?”: Ace This 28-Question TV Show Quiz To Prove It

Photo credits: Gustavo Fring

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Show Some Respect”: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Details “Awful” Date With Melissa Joan Hart
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
New Mom Sends Her Daughter’s Picture On Sister’s Request, Gets Called A Jerk Since She Had A Miscarriage 4 Years Ago
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Finnish Photographer Captures Baby Animals Having Fun And Making Funny Expressions (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Bride Goes Viral For Choosing A $43 Charity Shop Dress As Her Wedding Gown
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Two Events From The Same Decade That Seem Much Further Apart?
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 03-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025