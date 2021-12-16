Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lauren Scala

Are you the type of person who turns on the news and listens to it as background noise, or are you the type who watches intently? Regardless, are you the type who pays so much attention to your news anchors that you’d recognize them immediately, and you’d miss them if they were no longer part of your morning or evening routine? For WNBC’s lifestyle host Lauren Scala, it seems to be the latter. She was part of New York City’s life for more than a decade with her part in the “New York Live,” broadcast, and her fans are beside themselves now that she’s departing the show and moving on. They miss her already, and many want to know more about her.

1. She is from New York

She is a born and raised New Yorker. This is her home. She was born in Mineola, New York, and she spent her entire childhood there. She went to school there, made her childhood friends there, took part in fun activities there. She made all of her childhood memories there, and she loves New York enough that she never left.

2. She Was in Publicity

Prior to working on the air, she worked a little less publicly. She was employed by companies such as DreamWorks and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. She did publicity for both, and she focused on the publicity for the events both companies hosted throughout the years.

3. She Attended College

She was born and raised in Mineola, and she even graduated high school in her hometown. With this in mind, it might not surprise you to learn that she did not go far when it was time to go to college. She enrolled in courses at the famous Fordham University, which is located in the city.

4. She’s Young

She’s been on the air so long that many people forget she’s still rather young. She might be leaving, but she is not retiring. She was born on February 10, 1982, and she’s still in her 30s. For the next few weeks, that is. She’s celebrating a milestone birthday almost as soon as 2022 begins.

5. She Hosted the Emmys

Imagine being given the honor to host one of the biggest shows in the world and how that would make you feel. She was given the honor back in 2009 when she was asked to host the New York Emmy Awards. She did such a lovely job, and everyone appreciated her time on the stage.

6. Her Coworkers Love Her

When she announced her departure after 13 years with her network doing what she does, even the people who head the network were disappointed. Vice President of NBC News, Amy Morris, had a few things to say about Lauren Scala, and each thing she said was kinder than the thing before. She speaks so highly of Scala’s work ethic and dedication, and it’s clear to the world that she is very much respected in her field.

7. She’s Onto Bigger Things

She didn’t say what she’s doing next, but she did say that she’s hoping she’s moving on to bigger and better things. She’s not saying that what she was doing wasn’t big or good enough for her, but that there are some big changes in her life. What can we expect to see her doing?

8. She is Doing Well

According to Distractify, the news anchor and host has a net worth that’s impressive. She’s worth approximately $1.5 million as of right now, and that is a lot of money. She’s done good work, she’s made sound financial decisions, and she is currently living her best life.

9. She’ll Be Around

One thing that seems to be obvious based on what she’s said is that she’s not leaving forever. She will be, allegedly, working on some smaller projects and making appearances from time to time on the network she just left, and that means her fan won’t be without her forever. They will get to see her from time to time, which is something that might just pacify those who miss her most.

10. She’s Private

Lauren Scala is a woman who takes her privacy very seriously. She may be easily recognizable in her own town and her own city, but that doesn’t mean she’s interested in sharing every detail of her life with the world. She prefers to fly under the radar in her personal life, and we don’t expect to see that changing any time in the near future. She likes her privacy.

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


