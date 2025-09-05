Larry David Set to Team Up With Barack Obama for Scripted Comedy Series: Everything We Know

Larry David retired the fictional version of himself in 2024 with the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Since then, hints have been thrown around that he is working on something new. However, many began to speculate that he had retired.
In July, 2025, HBO announced that David will partner up with the 44th President of the United States to make comedy history – literally. As wacky as this may sound, it’s 100 percent happening. So, here’s everything we know about the project so far.
What Is the New Larry David Series About?
Although his time in the entertainment has spanned over five decades, Larry David has never ventured outside the realms of comedy. So, it comes as no surprise that this new series will be a comedy. However, the format is different this time around. David is iconic for his role as the co-creator of Seinfeld, and the writer, creator, and lead star of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Seinfeld was a broader sitcom with a laugh track, whereas Curb Your Enthusiasm was single camera comedy series that delved into more adult themes, using much more foul language, and pushing the boundaries much further than Seinfeld. As of yet, it is unknown what style this new series will take on, but it has been confirmed to be a sketch show.
Currently, the Larry David and Barack Obama team up show is untitled and finer plot details are being kept under wraps. However, it has been confirmed to be a six-part series that will focus on American history, in honor of the country’s 250th birthday. Each episode will be 30 minutes in length. While HBO have released an official synopsis, it doesn’t give to much away and leaves much to the imagination: “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion … But then Larry David called.”
Who Will Star in the Show?
Larry David will partner up with frequent writing partner and Curb Your Enthusiasm collaborator Jeff Schaffer for the new show. David is expected to star in the show and Schaffer has hinted at directing. It is currently unknown whether Barack Obama will star in the series, however, it comes from Higher Ground, the production company he founded with his wife Michelle Obama after he left office in 2017. The former President released a statement discussing the show, saying: “I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”
According to various reports, the series will feature stars of Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as “noteworthy guest stars.” When discussing the show, Schaffer laid another hint about David’s potential role in front of the camera as well as behind the keys: “The characters Larry is playing didn’t change history. In fact, they were largely ignored by history. And that’s a good thing.”
When Will Larry David’s New Show Be Released?
While Larry David doesn’t sound particularly excited to return to television, this is likely his fictional persona shining through in his characteristically humorous HBO statement: “Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”
Despite David’s tongue-in-cheek reluctance, the team behind the scenes are genuinely enthusiastic about the project. HBO executives expressed their excitement, stating: “We’re thrilled that Larry is coming back to HBO, this time with Higher Ground, to give us a glimpse at our shared history as we celebrate our semiquincentennial.” The series is strategically timed to air in 2026 as America celebrates its 250th anniversary – the semiquincentennial marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776. This significant milestone makes the historical sketch comedy particularly timely and relevant. Given this target release window, filming is expected to begin imminently to ensure the six-episode limited series can capitalize on the patriotic fervor and historical reflection that will define America’s semiquincentennial celebration.
