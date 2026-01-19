Melissa Gilbert’s Lengthy Letter To Judge About “Sweet Husband” Timothy Busfield Sparks Mass Fury

As Timothy Busfield sits in custody facing multiple child crime charges, his wife, Melissa Gilbert, has come under scrutiny after deciding to intervene on behalf of her husband.
Last Friday (January 16), the Little House on the Prairie star submitted a personal letter to the judge overseeing Busfield’s case, pleading for her husband’s protection behind bars.
The filing was included among 75 letters of support attached to the defense’s response opposing the state’s motion for pretrial detention.
Online, viewers have debated Gilbert’s right to plead for Busfield’s safety, with some accusing her of asking for preferential treatment, and others going as far as to say she’s “complicit” in her husband’s alleged crimes.
Image credits: Lars Niki/Getty Images
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alleged crimes, grooming, and misconduct involving minors.
“Please, please, take care of my sweet husband,” Gilbert wrote, as Busfield remains jailed ahead of a January 20 detention hearing.
In her letter, Gilbert recounted how they first met briefly in the 1980s before falling in love decades later, eventually marrying in 2012.
“The reality is that Tim Busfield is my love, my rock, my partner in business and life,” she wrote.
Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images
“He is my comfort and my council. His joy, humor and quick wit bring sparkle to my life. Tim is, quite simply, the beating heart of our wild and wonderful extended family.”
She went on to talk about their intimacy and the trust she has in her husband’s character.
“I can tell you, and anyone, that I know Tim better and more intimately than anything in his life ever has,” Gilbert continued. “Conversely, he knows me in the same way.”
Image credits: officialmodernprairie/Instagram
“Tim has the strongest moral compass of any human I have ever known,” she continued, describing Busfield as a man of impeachable ethics.
“He has dedicated his spiritual self to always being of service to others. He starts every day with kindness and compassion.”
According to Gilbert’s representatives, AI deepfake videos started circulating in the aftermath of the arrest. Beyond warning people of the authenticity of these clips, Gilbert’s team dropped a statement that angered netizens.
“Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected.”
Now, in her newest statement, the actress reinforced her portrayal of Busfield as a man incapable of wrongdoing by leaning on glowing anecdotes from his career.
She claimed that on “every single set where Tim is working,” people have approached her to say he is “their favorite director ever,” adding that she hears the same in “restaurants, on red carpets and in grocery stores too.”
Image credits: officialmodernprairie/Instagram
“His former students tell me he was their favorite teacher ever,” she continued.
“People from so many different walks of life tell me they encountered my husband in some way and he is their favorite. He is my favorite.”
She also brought forward Busfield’s relationship with her youngest son, Michael, who was a teenager when they became a couple.
“Tim nurtured and guided Michael,” she wrote. “He admonished, praised, loved, consoled, cajoled, fretted, cared for, and fed my son both physically and spiritually.”
Image credits: officialmodernprairie/Instagram
Gilbert then credited Busfield’s military background for shaping his values.
“His former military training enhanced for him what he values most; honor, integrity, compassion and care for his fellow human beings,” she wrote. “If he is told to do something, he does it fully and with honor, integrity, compassion and care.”
“This is the strangest letter I’ve ever had to write,” she admitted. “I am trying to tow a line between logic and all the feelings swirling through me.”
She ended with a final appeal to the court.
“I only want this extraordinary man safe and whole,” Gilbert wrote. “So, I will close by asking you to please, please, take care of my sweet husband.
As he is my protector, I am his, but I cannot protect him now… I am relying on you to protect him for me.”
Image credits: Manny Carabel/Getty Images
Busfield surrendered to police on January 13 after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Albuquerque Police Department. He was formally charged that day with two counts of criminal contact of a minor and one count of child ab*se.
Image credits: ReallyFamous/YouTube
The charges stem from allegations that Busfield engaged in unlawful conduct with 11-year-old twin boys whose identities have been withheld.
As Bored Panda previously reported, The alleged incidents occurred during Busfield’s time directing the Fox series The Cleaning Lady.
According to court documents, the investigation began in November 2024 after staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital contacted authorities with concerns that child actors may have been groomed on set.
One child later told a therapist that Busfield touched his “genitalia” and “bottom” in a bedroom on set. At least one of the alleged victims has since been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.
Busfield made his first court appearance on January 14 and is currently being held without bond.
Image credits: ABC News/YouTube
According to People Magazine, a third allegation surfaced In a pretrial detention motion filed last Wednesday (January 14).
The claim was brought forward by Colin Swift, a Sacramento-based therapist and the father of a woman who alleges Timothy Busfield touched her when she was 16 years old.
Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
“While auditioning for [Busfield] at B Street Theatre, the 16 year old reported that [Busfield] kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates,” the motion states.
According to the filing, Busfield allegedly “begged the family to not report to law enforcement if he received therapy.” Swift said he believed at the time that therapy was the best course.
Image credits: Lars Niki/Getty Images
Busfield’s civil attorney, Larry Stein, dismissed the allegation.
“The allegations were never challenged, they were never proved, and they’re 25 years old,” Stein said.
“And there doesn’t seem to be any connection between these allegations regarding women 25 years ago and the allegations regarding these young boys.”
