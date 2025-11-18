50 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They’re Real (New Pics)

by

Humans are believed to be superior to animals in various ways. We are known to have better mental capacity, use complex symbolic language, and have moral and self-awareness. However, animals can also outshine us with their own unique characteristics. Just like bats that can see in total darkness, beetles that can carry 850 times their weight, or blue whales that are 16 times bigger than a person. 

To humble the human kind and remind us just how superior nature can be, the team at Bored Panda compiled a list of some of the biggest representatives of the animal kingdom. Scroll down to find them, and be ready to believe that what you’re about to see is real.

#1 I Had No Idea That Wombats Could Get This Big

Image source: Aealo

#2 Our Old Generator Storage Structure On Montana’s Eastern Front Has Become Brutus’s Personal Scratching Tree

Image source: jamiegogues

#3 This Massive Bison Is Being Tagged And Blood Tested By Vets Before Export From Canada To The USA. It’s Easy To See How Male Bisons Can Weigh Nearly A Ton

Image source: WestlockVeterinaryCenter

#4 Kefir, The Giant Maine Coon Cat

Image source: yuliyamnn

#5 Big Irish Wolfhound

Image source: FormerFruit

#6 In Case You Haven’t Seen One, This Is A Percheron! 5’5″ Human For Scale

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Roger’s Favorite Game Is Crushing His Feed Bucket! He Is Our Alpha Male Kangaroo, He Is 10 Years Old, Height 6’7”, Weight 200 Pounds And 100% Muscle

Image source: The Kangaroo Sanctuary Alice Springs

#8 The Cecropia Moth, Largest Moth In North America, Has A Wingspan Between 5-7 Inches (13-18 Cm)

Image source: TheFartingKing_56

#9 Behold

Image source: unusuals86

#10 Little Lady Next To A Giant Dog

Image source: millre01

#11 I’m An Evolutionary Geneticist Who Studies Hybridization. This Is Apollo The Liger, The Most Beautiful And Adorable Wild Cat I’ve Met. Humans For Spatial And Size Perspective

Image source: AgaricX

#12 The Size Of This Saltwater Crocodile

Image source: franny.plumridge

#13 My Baby, Me, And My Sister’s Draft Mule

I’ve seen them in pictures pretty big but it’s another thing to be standing next to one in person! My sister took the picture since his hip was above my head and I can’t stop laughing at it.

Image source: asyouwissssh

#14 My Mom’s Big Cat Bob

Image source: ptrk83

#15 Absolute Lad Of A Tortoise

Image source: thomaspeschak

#16 Grandma Came To Visit LJ, And She Could Barely Pick Him Up. He’s Become So Big. I Reminded Her He’s Going To Grow For Another 2 Years

Image source: jeremy_moss

#17 That’s Not A Guinea Pig, That’s A Guinea Hog

Image source: -stay-

#18 My Pet, The Giant Hooded Katydid. He’s Bigger Than My Hand

Image source: anotherpeskybird

#19 Just A Big Leatherback Sea Turtle

Image source: Geeky_

#20 This Beautiful Harpy Eagle

Image source: Ashleigh0

#21 Motorcycle In The Back For Reference On How Big This Bat Is

Image source: sakundes

#22 Big Boy

Image source: reddit.com

#23 A Wolf With A Husky For Scale. He’s Almost Three Times Bigger

Image source: FormerFruit

#24 Mecynorhina Torquata Is One Of The Largest Flower Beetles In The World

Image source: red.scale

#25 Bow Before The Mighty Sea Cow

Image source: Extra_Excrement

#26 87.5% Gray Wolf, 8.6% Husky And 3.9% German Shepherd

Image source: brit_allen_

#27 Galápagos Tortoise. One Of The Biggest Vertebrate And An Endangered Species Which Can Weigh As Much As 400 Kg And Live Up To 100 Years Old. Horse For Reference

Image source: Terminal_Monk

#28 Imagine Seeing This Unit On The Road

Image source: zoo_and_safari_world

#29 Kiwis Are Way Bigger Than I Thought

Image source: ApteryxAustralis

#30 Size Of An Orangutan

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Saltwater Crocodiles Are Kind Of Big

Image source: BoosieStojakovic

#32 Found This Huge Jellyfish On The East Coast Of Australia

Image source: DeftPerception

#33 My Maine Coon Compared To My 5’5″ Girlfriend

Image source: Paradisity

#34 We Can Sometimes Forget How Huge Bears Really Are

Image source: crosspostninja

#35 Unit Of An 8-Week-Old Kitten. They’re From The Same Litter

Image source: CommercialBox4175

#36 Sadie The Squirrel Has Eaten 3 Jack-O’-Lanterns So Far

Image source: ElizabethDangit

#37 Here Is Hogarth, My Absolute Unit Of A Snail

Image source: Clokkers

#38 Flemish Giant Rabbits

Image source: PuertoRicodesdeelAire

#39 This Bald Eagle Was Found Caught In A Trap And Rehabilitated By The Montana Raptor Conservation Center. Bald Eagles Are Huge Compared To A Human

Image source: jeckles

#40 Spanish Mastiff Unit

Image source: cassious64

#41 This Mountain Lion Is A Unit

Image source: Cstark21

#42 Meet Cuddles

Image source: taozee3

#43 Just Found Out About The Existence Of The Giant Oarfish

Image source: sealface89

#44 Absolute Rhino Beetle

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Hickory Horned Devil Is The Largest Caterpillar In The World, Native To The Eastern US. Can Grow Up To 6 Inches Long And Is Completely Harmless, Except Visually Terrifying

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Chunky Boy

Image source: Halfang

#47 The Giant Tasmanian Freshwater Lobster Is The Largest Freshwater Invertebrate In The World

Image source: Australian

#48 A Huge Great White Swimming Alongside A Fishing Boat

Image source: cas2ie

#49 We’re Going To Need A Bigger Hook

Image source: coreyisthename

#50 Absolute Unit Of A Prawn

Image source: EncyclopEdith

#51 Absolute Unit Of A Bug, He’s Bigger Than My Hand

