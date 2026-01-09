Father Of ICE Agent Who Slew Renee Nicole Good Speaks Out Amid Immigrant Wife Bombshell

The identity of the ICE agent, who fatally struck 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good, has been revealed, along with details about his wife and family.
Federal agents refused to reveal his identity, but reports have publicly identified the longtime immigration officer and Iraq war veteran, who pulled the trigger on Renee on January 7, 2025.
The agent’s father also stepped forward to defend his son’s actions amid mounting outrage over ICE tactics
The ICE agent, who fatally struck 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good, has been publicly identified
Image credits: AntiTrumpCanada
Renee Nicole Good collapsed behind the wheel of her Honda Pilot during an immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis.
The mother was trying to speed away when an ICE agent, identified as Jonathan E. Ross, 43, fired multiple bullets into her car and struck her in the head.
Image credits: AntiTrumpCanada
While many expressed outrage over Jonathan’s actions, his father Ed Ross came forward and claimed he couldn’t “be more proud” of his son.
“She hit him,” Jonathan’s 80-year-old father from North Perkin, Illinois, told the Daily Mail.
“He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything,” he added.
The ICE agent’s father described him as a devout Christian and defended his actions
Image credits: ODU English Department
Jonathan goes by the name Jon and is married to a 38-year-old wife, born to Filipino parents.
His father described him as a devout Christian and dedicated family man.
“You would never find a nicer, kinder person,” Ed said about his Jon. “He’s a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
The father said Jon’s wife was a US citizen but did not elaborate on how long she’s been in the country.
“I do not want to go any further than that,” he told the outlet.
Image credits: House and Whips/Facebook
It is believed Jon married his Asian wife in 2012, and her parents are doctors living in the Philippines.
The Iraqi war veteran has been living on the outskirts of Minneapolis since 2015 and is serving the special response team of ICE’s enforcement and removal operation.
“The wife is polite, very nice, very outgoing, while he’s very reserved. They have a couple of kids,” said a resident living in his 10-house cul-de-sac.
Jonathan E. Ross is married to a 38-year-old wife whose parents are Filipino
Image credits: House and Whips/Instagram
The neighbor described Jon as a staunch MAGA supporter, whose property often had far-right symbols on display.
Pro-Trump flags and the ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ Gadsden flag, commonly associated with far-right political movements, were recently seen waving on his property.
“I think he’s in the military. He has a military license plate,” the neighbor said. “He had a don’t tread on me flag, and Trump/Vance stickers up during the election.”
Image credits: House and Whips/Instagram
Although officials attempted to keep the ICE agent’s identity under the wraps, they mentioned that he was seriously injured in a June incident involving a male immigrant.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem said they were “not going to expose the name of this officer,” but she noted that he was dragged by a vehicle and injured during a June 17 incident.
Records revealed that Jon was part of the team confronting an undocumented immigrant and had tried to open the vehicle’s door during the encounter. But the immigrant sped off, dragging Jon with him.
Jon was recently dragged by a vehicle and injured during an encounter with an illegal immigrant earlier this year
Image credits: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
In a statement following Renee’s passing, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the officer who fatally struck her was part of a June 17 operation targeting an undocumented immigrant, who was convicted in a 2023 of felony s**ual as**ult on a minor.
Tricia said Jon suffered “abrasions all over his body” and needed dozens of stitches following the encounter with the immigrant, identified as Roberto Carlos Muñoz.
“You can see, when you’re making these kind of split-second decisions,” she said on Thursday. “You can see why he would be in fear of his life.”
Image credits: The Cenla Report
Renee had recently moved to Minneapolis with her wife and was fatally struck just a few blocks away from her house.
On the day of her passing, Renee’s blood-covered wife was seen sobbing next to her crashed car and blaming herself for making her “come down here.”
“They just sh*t my wife,” she was heard saying. “…They sh*t her in the head. I have a 6-year-old in school.”
Renee was previously married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr. and welcomed a son, now 6, with him.
Timmy passed away at the age of 36 in 2023.
“I suggest let’s send her back to the Philippines. And send him with her,” one commented online, “…Deport his wife”
Follow Us