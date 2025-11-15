30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

by

Making a sign is a great way to share your thoughts with the world. Well, at least most of the time. Anyone who engages in creative writing knows that there are many ways to mess up your text. Whether it’s grammar mistakes, overly complicated words or nonsensical sentences, getting the message across might be harder than you think.

There’s an online community dedicated to specific phrases that just don’t make any sense. The subreddit is called Don’t Dead Open Inside and according to the moderators, it’s a place for “signs/media that read as nonsense if read normally: from left to right”.

Bored Panda has collected the most ridiculous examples on this subreddit that will make you scratch your head. Scroll below and check them out yourself! And if you still feel the unexplainable desire for more, you can read our previous posts here and here.

#1 You Don’t Matter Give Up

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: _WTH_yaar

#2 Either Way, They Are Not Wrong

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: HappyChefChristoph

#3 I’ll Take One Of Each

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: hotdogcolors

#4 Screw The Other 7 Coralines…

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: CommieG

#5 When “Don’t Dead Open Inside” Actually Makes Sense No Matter Which Way You Read It

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: KarateKid84Fan

#6 I Hate To Do This To A Fellow Climate Activist But…

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: _temporarilystairs_

#7 We Buy Men Used 29 And Up

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: nowakhm

#8 Don’t Never Drink And Drive. Drive High

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: MrShiftyJack

#9 No Daniel Craig No

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: shrobotic

#10 Wet Men Paint At Work

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: KaibaMixi

#11 Always Forgotten – Remembered Never

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: ketawut

#12 Idiot Anti-Vaxxers Who Got Fired From Hospital Job

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: fight_milk38

#13 Cuth Pube

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: gothchick99

#14 Anel Nasa

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Floppy76

#15 Please The Beans

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: spameggsspamandspam

#16 If A Sub-Reddit Could Have An Arch-Rival

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: catwok

#17 Live Work Ride Long Hard Fast

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: bbauTC

#18 Jesus From Hell Saves

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: BobLablah1

#19 Have You Guys Heard Of The New Samsung Aix Gay?

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: nWo_Spike

#20 Black Matter Lives!

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: daveberzack

#21 Bathroom Be Right Break Back :)

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: PM_Me_PolydactylCats

#22 This Great Hot Way To Coffee Choc

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Legitimate_Regret168

#23 Say Racism No To Respect!

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Bellgrim

#24 Double Double Cheese Cheese Burger Burger Please Please

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: orsiborsi88

#25 Bible Verse Or Star Wars Quote?

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: sw_jc3

#26 Thank Key, You Workers!

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: aaronmcc122

#27 Goldilocks Three Band The Ears

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: jill853

#28 Gives Up Who Never A Winner Is A Dreamer

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Persoons

#29 Noki Parng

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: djboom05

#30 Ooooo Chocolate The Grill Avenue Oo

30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Stabf10

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Top 10 Highest Paid Female TV Actors of 2017
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2017
I Photograph The Special Bond Between Fathers And Their Children That I’ve Never Experienced Myself
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Here Are 30 Of This Japanese Felt Artist’s Cutest Cat Frames
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Why “Man With a Plan” Doesn’t Deserve to Be on the Air
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2019
50 Of The Funniest Protest Signs Ever
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Realizes Two Pigeons Have Been Sitting With Her In The Room For 2 Hours, Shares Everything In Hilarious Tweets
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.