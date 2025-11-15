30 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Making a sign is a great way to share your thoughts with the world. Well, at least most of the time. Anyone who engages in creative writing knows that there are many ways to mess up your text. Whether it’s grammar mistakes, overly complicated words or nonsensical sentences, getting the message across might be harder than you think.
There’s an online community dedicated to specific phrases that just don’t make any sense. The subreddit is called Don’t Dead Open Inside and according to the moderators, it’s a place for “signs/media that read as nonsense if read normally: from left to right”.
Bored Panda has collected the most ridiculous examples on this subreddit that will make you scratch your head.
#1 You Don’t Matter Give Up
Image source: _WTH_yaar
#2 Either Way, They Are Not Wrong
Image source: HappyChefChristoph
#3 I’ll Take One Of Each
Image source: hotdogcolors
#4 Screw The Other 7 Coralines…
Image source: CommieG
#5 When “Don’t Dead Open Inside” Actually Makes Sense No Matter Which Way You Read It
Image source: KarateKid84Fan
#6 I Hate To Do This To A Fellow Climate Activist But…
Image source: _temporarilystairs_
#7 We Buy Men Used 29 And Up
Image source: nowakhm
#8 Don’t Never Drink And Drive. Drive High
Image source: MrShiftyJack
#9 No Daniel Craig No
Image source: shrobotic
#10 Wet Men Paint At Work
Image source: KaibaMixi
#11 Always Forgotten – Remembered Never
Image source: ketawut
#12 Idiot Anti-Vaxxers Who Got Fired From Hospital Job
Image source: fight_milk38
#13 Cuth Pube
Image source: gothchick99
#14 Anel Nasa
Image source: Floppy76
#15 Please The Beans
Image source: spameggsspamandspam
#16 If A Sub-Reddit Could Have An Arch-Rival
Image source: catwok
#17 Live Work Ride Long Hard Fast
Image source: bbauTC
#18 Jesus From Hell Saves
Image source: BobLablah1
#19 Have You Guys Heard Of The New Samsung Aix Gay?
Image source: nWo_Spike
#20 Black Matter Lives!
Image source: daveberzack
#21 Bathroom Be Right Break Back :)
Image source: PM_Me_PolydactylCats
#22 This Great Hot Way To Coffee Choc
Image source: Legitimate_Regret168
#23 Say Racism No To Respect!
Image source: Bellgrim
#24 Double Double Cheese Cheese Burger Burger Please Please
Image source: orsiborsi88
#25 Bible Verse Or Star Wars Quote?
Image source: sw_jc3
#26 Thank Key, You Workers!
Image source: aaronmcc122
#27 Goldilocks Three Band The Ears
Image source: jill853
#28 Gives Up Who Never A Winner Is A Dreamer
Image source: Persoons
#29 Noki Parng
Image source: djboom05
#30 Ooooo Chocolate The Grill Avenue Oo
Image source: Stabf10
