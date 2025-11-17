Someone Asks: “What Is Generally Safe But Can Be Fatal If Not Used Correctly?”, Receives 25 Replies

In May 2002, Santiago Cañizares, one of the best soccer goalkeepers in the world at that time, and the undisputed number one of the Spanish national team, dropped a bottle of aftershave on the floor, and a rather large shard of glass penetrated his flesh, thus severing a tendon in his right foot and forcing the player to miss the upcoming World Cup.
Spain were knocked out in the quarter finals that year, and the incident with the unlucky goalkeeper only highlights that even the most seemingly simple and innocent things can become damn dangerous if handled carelessly. So here’s a selection of similar items and things made by Bored Panda, based on this viral thread in the AskReddit community.
More info: Reddit
#1
One of my favorite phrases is that the only difference between being medicine and being poison is the dosage.
Image source: moonbunnychan, CDC
#2
Water. Obviously, we need it to survive. But it will kill us if we drink too much, drink the wrong kind, or fall into a bunch of it.
Image source: Nightingale227, Bluewater Sweden
#3
Garage doors. Mess with the springs and they will f**k you up
Image source: Zukazuk, Kevin Wolf
#4
CLEANING SUPPLIES. so so so many people blindly mix cleaning chemicals. you can create so much deadly other chemicals its insane.
Image source: orchestralll, Kelly Sikkema
#5
Your bathroom. Many people get hurt badly in slip in the bathroom. Oddly enough, we tend to use materials that are rather slick when wet when building them too
Image source: AliceSweetPeach, Sidekix Media
#6
There was an interesting series of events at a glass factory. They kept having accidents but they weren’t keeping the detail, so they were forced to start keeping accident records. After a month or so, a pattern emerged. The workers were not being hurt by the glass, as you’d expect in a glass factory. No, the majority of accidents were around using Stanley knives. They had proper equipment to handle the glass, but no hand protection when using the knives. Hence, more accidents.
Image source: FluffyBunnyFlipFlops, Waldemar
#7
Ink cap mushrooms are edible foragable mushrooms, but if consumed with alcohol they become toxic.
One example of why using foraging apps to identify a yes or no answer as to whether something is edible isn’t a great idea.
Image source: ptbus0, Egor Kamelev
#8
Pressure cookers. I’ve always been scared of pressure cookers.
Image source: ftpcelien, Cooker King
#9
Stairs
Image source: Zarniwoooop, Paul Matheson
#10
Hairspray and any spray that can be used as an impromptu flamethrower in general.
Water and bathroom floors. More people are killed or injured in accidents in bathrooms than most people realize.
Any corner. The corner of a table or the corner of a cabinet door. Never leave those doors open. It takes one wrong step to lose an eye.
Bleach. It’s poisonous, it can blind you if it gets in your eyes, and it makes lots of smoke if mixed with brake fluid.
Image source: ChestEmbarrassed1060, Tuva Mathilde Løland
#11
Using any gym machine..
Image source: Quick_Competition281, Pixabay
#12
Salt. Sprinkle it on your food and you’re fine, but consume 10 teaspoons at once and you could die.
Image source: Fresh-Hedgehog1895, Piret Ilver
#13
Vitamins. Vitamin A overdose is the reason why people stranded in the poles stay away from polar bears.
Edit: I meant by eating polar bears lol
Image source: Laserpro777, Hans-Jurgen Mager
#14
eating a whole cherry. This is because cherry pits contain the glycoside amidalin, which, when it enters the stomach, under the influence of the previous juice, forms a strong poison, hydrocyanic acid. 50 cherry pits can kill a person, but 15 is enough for a child! 10 – will cause poisoning.
Image source: Pretty_Fauna, Vino Li
#15
A car.
Image source: LucyVialli, Dima Panyukov
#16
Visine.
Image source: HardlyQuinn81, Dennis Sylvester Hurd
#17
Electricity
Image source: masteranish, Fré Sonneveld
#18
Microwave ovens.
Place it on the counter and use it to heat food, perfectly safe.
Take the magnetron out of it to do fractal wood burning, high probability of death
Image source: rob_s_458, cottonbro studio
#19
Definitely, the humble toaster! It’s all fun and games until you need a smoke detector concerto at breakfast
Image source: WarOk1465, Kristyna Squared.one
#20
A credit card, easy slippery slope lol.
Image source: sukianaxx, Avery Evans
#21
Oxygen
Image source: potenusethehype, Tirachard Kumtanom
#22
Tampons
Image source: moshennick, Maddi Bazzocco
#23
Compressed air
Image source: ConsistentBroccoli97, Anete Lusina
#24
Apples. If you eat around 200 of them, including the core, you’ll have consumed enough cyanide to be fatal.
Image source: llcucf80, Aarón Blanco Tejedor
#25
Cinnamon
Image source: -qqqwwweeerrrtttyyy-, Ngô Trọng An
