Score Big Savings on Pet Essentials During Prime Day

The selected deals are current but only accessible for a limited time. These exclusive deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Take advantage of a special offer from Amazon – get 1 week of Prime for just $1.99.
For more available deals, be sure to visit the Prime Day on Amazon website.
#1 20% Off A Nocciola Dog Squeaky Toys
More dog toy deals:
Dog Chew Corn Stick Toy – $10.39 (save $5.6)
Dog Squeaky Toys – $18.87 (save $11.12)
Apasiri Tough Dog Toy – $9.97 (save $7.02)
LUKITO Dog Chew Toys – $14.39 (save $3.6)
Dog Puzzle Toy – $11.99 (save $8)
Feeko Dog Rope Toys – $13.59 (save $11.4)
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Feandrea Cat Tree
More cat tree deals:
FEANDREA Cat Tree with Sisal – $54.96 (save $30.03)
Baza Scratching Post with Hammock – $33.41 (save $24.58)
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Kitty City Cat Scratcher
More cat scratcher deals:
MECOOL Cat Scratching Post – $16.97 (save $3)
Cardboard Scratcher Pad – $13.99 (save $6)
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Rabbitgoo Dog Harness
More dog harness deals:
PHOEPET No Pull Dog Harness – $12.66 (save $15.33)
Auroth Tactical Harness for Large Dogs – $20.79 (save $5.2)
Eagloo Dog Harness for Large Dogs – $12.79 (save $2.95)
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Iris USA Top Entry Cat Litter Box
More litter box deals:
Foldable Cat Litter Box – $47.99 (save $12)
PETKIT Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box – $415 (save $184)
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover
More car seat cover for dog deals:
VIEWPETS Bench Nonslip Car Seat Cover – $27.99 (save $21.01)
URPOWER Dog Car Seat Cover – $29.74 (save $15.22)
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Amazon Basics Pet Water And Food Bowl
More pet bowl deals:
Coldest Dog Bowl – $12.79 (save $4.2)
Kitty City Raised Cat Food Bowl – $5.59 (save $3.4)
Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl – $6.35 (save $10.14)
FUKUMARU Elevated Cat Ceramic Bowls – $19.97 (save $18.02)
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Best Friends By Sheri Cat And Dog Bed
More pet bed deals:
Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed – $33.99 (save $26)
Washable Dog Bed – $19.99 (save $15)
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Zesty Paws Mobility Bites Dog Joint Supplement
More dog supplement deals:
Pet Honesty Dog Multivitamin – $23.09 (save $9.9)
NaturVet All-in-One Dog Supplement – $19.99 (save $5)
Amazon Brand Wag Probiotic Supplement for Dogs – $24.19 (save $4.27)
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Amazon Basics Octagonal Dog Play Pen
More dog play pen deals:
FXW Rollick Dog Playpen – $133.99 (save $26)
X-ZONE PET Portable Dog Playpen – $31.44 (save $5.55)
IRIS USA Dog Playpen with Door – $41.38 (save $18,61)
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Voluas Automatic Pet Feeder For Cats And Dogs
More automatic pet feeder deals:
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Food Dispenser – $54.99 (save $35)
2 Pack Automatic Cat Feeder and Water Dispenser – $24.47 (save $7.52)
WOPET Automatic Dog Feeder – $63.99 (save $16)
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Joytale Double-Sided Reflective Dog Leash
More dog leash deals:
NTR Heavy Duty Dog Leash – $20.99 (save $12)
Strong Durable Nylon Dog Leash – $4.79 (save $1.2)
Fida Durable Slip Lead – $10.99 (save $7)
Fida Retractable Dog Leash – $12.99 (save $5)
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Potaroma Cat Toy Flopping Fish
More cat toy deals:
Cat Toy with Exercise Balls – $9.59 (save $2.4)
Tempcore Cat Tunnel Tube – $9.99 (save $6)
Potaroma Chirping Cat Toys Balls – $11.19 (save $2.8)
UPSKY Cat Toy Roller – $7.99 (save $2)
ORSDA 2in1 Interactive Cat Toy – $23.69 (save $6.3)
Saolife Automatic Cat Laser Toy – $15.99 (save $13.01)
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Pieviev Cat Litter Mat
More cat litter mat deals:
Amazon Basics Cat Litter Box Mat – $14.12 (save $2.5)
Bulkniu Cat Litter Mat – $17.99 (save $4.5)
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Nylabone Healthy Edibles Dog Treats
More dog chew deals:
Nylabone Healthy Edibles Chew Treats – $4.38 (save $1.46)
Nylabone Healthy Edibles Bison Flavor Dog Chew – $2.87 (save $1.02)
Petstages Dogwood Dog Chew Toy – $7.12 (save $1.86)
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Joytale Reflective Dog Collar
More dog collar deals:
TagME Reflective Dog Collar – $5.59 (save $1.4)
Mihqy Dog Collar with Floral Patterns – $7.99 (save $3)
Made to ROAM Premium Dog Collar – $20.79 (save $5.2)
Dog Shock Collar – $27.99 (save $22)
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush
More pet grooming brush deals:
DELOMO Upgrade Pet Grooming Gloves – $11.99 (save $3)
Aumuca Cat Brush with Release Button – $14.39 (save $3.6)
MIU COLOR Pet Grooming Brush – $9.99 (save $5)
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us